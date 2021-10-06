CRESSON – Westmont Hilltop senior Alyssa Kush shot an 80 and won the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference golf championship on Wednesday at Summit Country Club.
In the LHAC boys competition, Somerset’s Andrew Platt shot a 1-over-par 73 to win.
No team scores were compiled at the LHAC event.
In the girls competition, Westmont Hilltop’s Shannen Mullen was second and Penn Cambria’s Bella Spahr finished third, with both shooting a 97.
Forest Hills’ Aimee Smith and Penn Cambria’s Marlie Krug placed fourth and fifth, respectively, each at 100.
In the boys event, Bishop McCort Catholic’s Lucas Cascino was second and Bedford’s Matt Tokarczyk was third as each shot a 75.
Penn Cambria’s Kyle Reese and Westmont Hilltop’s Glenn Stutzman were fourth and fifth, each at 79.
