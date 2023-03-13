Westmont Hilltop shook up the seedings and schedule for the Laurel Mountain Hockey League playoffs on Monday with an upset road victory on the final night of the regular season.
The Hilltoppers, led by Nicholas Rozich’s four goals and Alex Crespo’s 58 saves, beat State College 9-3 in a make-up game played at the Pegula Ice Arena on the Penn State University campus.
With the win, the Hilltoppers (10-8-0) moved up to the fifth seed from the sixth and final playoff spot. State College (14-4-0) dropped to the third seed and no longer has the first-round bye it possessed entering Monday’s action.
Richland (13-3-2) moved into the second seed, and instead of facing the Hilltoppers on Tuesday, the Rams now have a bye, along with top-seeded Hollidaysburg (15-2-1).
“This year, the top-seeded teams are really strong, but I think any of these teams can hang with anybody,” veteran Richland coach J.J. Vasilko said shortly before the Hilltoppers proved his point on Monday.
“Any team can win on any night. It will definitely be a competitive playoff.”
The first round of the Ann Harris Smith Cup playoffs will open with a doubleheader on Tuesday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown.
State College will face sixth-seeded Forest Hills (9-9-0) at 6 p.m. Fourth-seeded Central Cambria (12-6-0) will play fifth-seeded Westmont Hilltop at 8 p.m.
The semifinal round will include games at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Pegula Ice Arena, with Richland and Hollidaysburg awaiting Tuesday’s winners.
The championship game will be held on March 21 at 1st Summit Arena.
Top-seeded Hollidaysburg has won 13 consecutive games since a 2-1 loss at State College on Dec. 8. The Golden Tigers had lost three in a row, twice to State College, prior to the streak.
State College’s losses came against Central Cambria, Westmont Hilltop twice and Hollidaysburg. The Lions beat Forest Hills 9-2 on Jan. 19 in their only meeting.
Forest Hills coach John Kubas said his youthful team has made strides this season.
“We lost a couple veterans from last year’s team, six seniors,” Kubas said. “We’ve been in every game. We just haven’t been consistent. Next year looks promising. This year, we’ll see where it goes. We were .500, at 9-9, and we only lose two seniors.”
The Rangers are led by Isaac Dibble’s 33 points, including 15 goals and 18 assists. Kaden Powell had 24 regular-season goals, with five assists and 29 points. Joshua Morrison had 14 goals, 12 assists and 26 points. Goaltender Isaac Valko went 9-8-0 with a 4.68 goals against average and .854 save percentage.
“We’re a young team,” Kubas said, “but we had some top-10 scorers.”
Westmont Hilltop is led by Rozich, who has 35 goals, 17 assists and 52 points.
“Having Nick is definitely a big key to our team,” Westmont Hilltop coach Kris Carlson said.
“When he’s going, we’re definitely going. He draws other players to him, which opens up our other teammates.”
Logan Glessner (10-19-29) and Gavin Hockenberry (1-15-16) also were among the team scoring leaders. Goaltender Crespo is 9-7-0. He entered Monday’s game with a 3.87 goals against average and .890 save percentage.
Westmont Hilltop notched quality wins over State College twice and Central Cambria this season, and played in tight contests against Hollidaysburg and Richland.
The Red Devils took two of three regular-season contests against the Hilltoppers. Central Cambria won 4-2 in the season opener on Oct. 18, and 7-4 on Feb. 28. Westmont Hilltop beat the Red Devils 4-3 on Dec. 13.
“It’s been an up-and-down year,” Carlson said. “If our ‘A’ game shows up, we will have success. If not, we struggle a bit. Going into the playoffs, the top teams, we’ve either beaten or were close. If we show up and play how I know we can play, we’ll be OK.”
Central Cambria’s Brady Sheehan has 29 goals, 18 assists and 47 points.
“Brady is a senior. He is intense – a very good hockey player, a very good leader,” Red Devils coach Tom Eckenrod said. “He just has that special knack. He can shoot the puck. He’s a goal-scorer. He’s in the right place and the shot’s off.”
Kase Kamzik (12-9-21) and Benjamin Lundberg (10-9-19) also are among the Central Cambria scoring leaders. Goaltender Charles Edwards is 12-6-0 with a 3.41 goals against average and .854 save percentage.
The Red Devils won three of their final four games, including the regular-season three-goal win over Westmont. Before that strong finish, Central Cambria had lost three of four.
“The three or four games that we lost, we outshot the teams,” Eckenrod said. “Either their goalie played really well or our goalie didn’t. It’s not that we didn’t play well. We just ended up on the wrong side of it.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
