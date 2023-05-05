JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – There were no secrets when Westmont Hilltop duos Charlie Snee and Easton Ragno and Sebastian Masterson and Brett Hoffman squared off in the District 6 Class 2A doubles final on Friday afternoon.
The teammates had practiced against each other all season. However, a trip to Hershey was on the line for the winning team.
Momentum changed hands throughout the 87-minute match. In the end, Snee and Ragno tallied the final two points to prevail 7-5, 7-5 on Westmont Hilltop’s court.
“I’ve been waiting for four years to try to get here,” said Snee, a senior.
“I finally did. I’m in shock to be quite honest with you. I have no idea how to feel right now.
“I’m excited and really, really happy.”
Ragno, a sophomore, soaked in the moment with Snee as the No. 1-seeded pair prevailed over the second-seeded duo.
“It feels great to win with my partner,” Ragno said. “We put in a lot of work together throughout the season with me coming off an injury (knee) and him coming off of his shoulder (injury). We played great.”
Snee and Ragno will await the District 4 champion on May 26 in the first round of the PIAA tournament at Hershey Racquet Club.
Westmont Hilltop’s Dan Fregly watched the match as a semi-spectator, not able to coach with all four of his players competing.
“They were going back and forth,” Fregly said. “They had their ups and downs, but Charlie and Easton had big forehands from the baseline, from the net. The other two put everything back. They’re good defensive players.
“They both had their minds set as to what they wanted to do. I think they did real well with 7-5, 7-5. You can’t ask for anything better than that.”
Masterson, a sophomore who finished as the District 6 singles runner-up, and Hoffman, a freshman, pushed Snee and Ragno to the brink.
Seven points went to deuce in the contested battle.
“So I was just talking to my teammate the whole time, show no emotion and keep a good mental state,” Masterson said.
Competing as a freshman should help Hoffman looking forward.
“I got the experience to be here,” Hoffman said. “We’ll just build on it for next year.”
Masterson and Hoffman took control early by taking a 3-0 lead. Snee and Ragno answered right back by taking the next three points. Masterson and Hoffman reeled off the next two. Masterson’s cross-court winner on the run gave his team a 4-3 edge. However, Snee and Ragno took the final three points to lead 7-5.
“He (Hoffman) talked to me back into a good mental mindset,” Snee said. “I talked to him to get back in a good mindset. I couldn’t have done this without him.”
After a few unforced errors early, Snee and Ragno found their collective footing as the match wore on. Hard forehand returns between Masterson and Hoffman helped create separation.
“We started off playing not to lose,” Ragno said. “We had to change the tempo and play to win.”
The duos split the first two points in the second set, then Snee and Ragno took a commanding 4-1 advantage. Masterson and Hoffman regrouped to take the next three and knot the set at 4-all.
The teams split the next two. Snee and Ragno put the match away by taking the final two points. The final point went into deuce as Snee and Ragno celebrated.
Friday marked the first time both doubles duos were from Westmont Hilltop in the District 6 final.
“Three of the four are coming back,” Fregly said. “I’ve got a lot of underclassmen that are coming back that are very good players. We only have two graduating. The future looks good for Westmont tennis. They’re all excited about it. They have a lot of fun and they’re performing real well.”
Westmont Hilltop hosts Juniata at 4 p.m. Monday in the District 6 Class 2A team championship match.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.