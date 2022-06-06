MARS, Pa. – Westmont Hilltop softball coach Monica Cox was proud of her team for many reasons during a historic season, but what topped the list was that they never quit.
That was the case again on Monday in the first round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs – but the Hilltoppers ran out of outs.
Trailing by six runs after five innings, Westmont Hilltop managed to get the tying run to the plate in the top of the seventh, but the Hilltoppers' rally fell short in a 6-3 loss to WPIAL champion Avonworth at Mars Centennial School.
“I’m proud that they never gave up,” Cox said. “When they were down 6-0, they came in and looked a little defeated, and I told them, 'Let’s go,' and they got it started.”
Avonworth (18-5) advanced to play Karns City in the quarterfinals Thursday. Westmont Hilltop, which won a section title and appeared in the District 6 championship game for the first time in 26 years, finished 18-4.
The Hilltoppers' comeback attempt started with a run in the sixth when Kendal Shingler scored on a sacrifice bunt by Quinn Kuzmiak.
In the seventh, Chloe Hoffman hit a one-out single and scored on a triple down the first base line by Makenna Oswalt. Shingler drew a walk with two outs, and Zoey Lynch singled to score Oswalt. That brought Bailey Thornton to the plate as the tying run, but she flew out to left field to end the game.
Five of Westmont Hilltop’s seven hits came in the final two innings. Before that, Avonworth starter Alivia Lantzy was in control, allowing only four base runners and none past second base.
“We had some nerves early on,” Cox said. “They were coming inside on the first pitch, so we just started going at the first pitch. It was a tight strike zone and we saw she wasn’t getting the outside pitches, so we knew she would eventually have to come in. (Lantzy) is super-good, though.”
Avonworth got on the board two batters into their day. Sydney Savatt led off the bottom of the first with a single and Lantzy followed with an RBI triple.
After the triple, Westmont's Thornton retired nine of the next 10. The only batter to reach base in that stretch was an intentional walk to Lantzy.
The Antelopes broke through in the fourth with three runs. The inning was highlighted by RBI doubles from Cat Barrie and Layne Shinsky.
“I think the girls were a bit nervous, but once we got one time through the order, we started to loosen up and play our game,” Avonworth coach Jenna Muncie said. “Overall, I thought we did a pretty good job.”
Leah Kuban blasted a two-run homer in the fifth over the left field fence with a prevailing wind blowing in from center field.
“It certainly got underneath the wind and she hit the ball a long way,” Muncie said. “I don’t have enough good things to say about her. She’s really grown as a sophomore. She works really hard and is dedicated.”
The Hilltoppers were without St. Peter’s recruit Zailees Seda Fas, who was in Puerto Rico for her grandmother’s funeral. Cox drove Seda Fas to Baltimore for a flight to Puerto Rico following the District 6 championship.
Cox was happy with the program's progress in her first season. They return five starters from Monday’s game and Seda Fas next season.
“At the beginning of the year, I said we should try to win a section title, then a district title and a state title, which were things I was accustomed to where I coached previously. They looked at me with blank stares and said they had never done any of those things," Cox said. "They ended up accomplishing a lot of goals by going one task at a time. They set their minds to it and I couldn’t ask anything more from them.”
