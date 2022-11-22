Wednesday night’s 36th annual Johnstown Area vs. Somerset Area All-Star Match will serve as a bittersweet ending to Westmont Hilltop volleyball coach Denise Nairn’s career.
Nairn completed her 19th season leading the Hilltoppers varsity program in 2022. She will coach in her own gym for the final time on Wednesday night in a fitting end to her successful coaching career.
“I was ecstatic when I got asked to coach the Johnstown team in the all-star match,” Nairn said. “I love seeing the girls have an opportunity to play with others they have competed against throughout the years.
“It’s a great experience for the girls, and myself as well. In addition, they are playing for a worthy cause.”
The Greater Johnstown Volleyball Club is holding its annual match at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Westmont Hilltop Junior- Senior High School.
Proceeds from the match will benefit the Conemaugh Township Rotary’s “Twelve Wishes of Christmas.”
Nairn intends to enjoy a slightly less emotional night on Wednesday than she experienced earlier this season.
“I was definitely more emotional in my final match coaching Westmont against Central Cambria in our district playoff match,” Nairn said of her team’s loss on Oct. 27. “I was very pleased at how well my team played that night and was proud to end my high school coaching career with my girls playing that tough and fighting to the end.”
Nairn has helped the Westmont Hilltop volleyball program stay competitive in the rugged Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference. She posted a 230-151 record at Westmont Hilltop, which includes a District 6 title in 2005. Nairn also coached six seasons at Conemaugh Township and also led the Westmont Hilltop junior high program beginning in 1997.
“Denise is one of Westmont’s longest serving and most consistent coaches,” Westmont Hilltop Athletic Director Tom Callihan said. “Her player development has been one of the best attributes she brings to the game. She has played the game at high levels, is an official and an outstanding coach, which makes her so valuable as our coach for all these years.”
Nairn is thankful for her time at Westmont Hilltop, which has led to strong bonds built with her players.
“I have been so fortunate to coach some of the greatest girls over the years,” Nairn said. “I love seeing the girls grow from seventh grade through 12th grade on the volleyball court and off. I have been there through championships, individual milestones and new records being set. Seeing some of my girls continue their volleyball career in college is so exciting. I always follow their successes into adulthood and still keep in contact with countless past players.”
Throughout her time as coach, Nairn focused on a couple messages she wanted to players to convey.
“The most important aspect that a volleyball player needs to remember is that it is not an individual sport, but a team sport,” Nairn said. “A girl with all the talent in the world will not be successful without their teammates. Each individual should strive to be the player that younger girls and opponents look up to.”
Nairn fondly remembers her first two seasons leading the Hilltoppers.
“My most memorable seasons were my first two varsity years at Westmont in 2004 and 2005,” Nairn said. “I walked into the most talented group of girls that worked so well together and pushed themselves to excel in every aspect of the game. Both years, we were LHAC champs and competed in the district championship match, winning the title in 2005. We also advanced to the state playoffs both years.”
Being involved with volleyball has helped Nairn grow closer with some of the other area coaches.
“I have also enjoyed getting to know so many coaches over the years in so many different conferences,” Nairn said. “I have great friendships with many of those coaches still today. Everyone I have encountered over the years has a special place in my heart.”
The Johnstown Area all-stars include Bishop McCort Catholic’s Starcia Bainey, Malayna Boring and Kate Edwards; Conemaugh Valley’s Bella Grecek; Ferndale’s Alexis McKendree and Angelina Wagner; Greater Johns- town’s Taylor Mock; Portage’s Lexi Slanoc and Keira Sossong; Richland’s Laikyn Roman; and Westmont Hilltop’s Maddie Hoover and Carissa Krall. Nairn and Bishop McCort Catholic’s Missy Raho will coach the squad.
The Somerset Area all-stars include Berlin Brothersvalley’s Jenny Countryman and Lana Fairman; Conemaugh Township’s Hannah Sodano and Hannah Swank; Meyersdale’s Amelia Kretchman; North Star’s Anna Grandas; Rockwood’s Carissa Pletcher; Salisbury-Elk Lick’s Grace Robertson; Shade’s Jadeyn Gross and Jenna Muha; Somerset’s Gracie Bowers and Shawna Walker; and Windber’s Meliah Dusack.
Conemaugh Township’s Laura Swank and Shade’s Emma Spinelli will mentor the team.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
