ALTOONA, Pa. – Juniata’s Xane Whitesel defeated Westmont Hilltop sophomore Sebastian Masterson 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 to win the District 6 Class 2A singles championship on Wednesday afternoon at Mansion Park.
On Monday, No. 5-seeded Masterson topped Tyrone’s Will Grot 6-2, 6-0 in a quarterfinal match.
Grot upset No. 1 seed and Richland freshman Nilesh Singh 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).
Whitesel, the No. 2 seed, will play the District 4 champion on May 26 in the first round of the PIAA championships. Whitesel beat Westmont Hilltop senior Charlie Snee 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (9-7) in Monday’s semifinal.
Masterson beat Juniata’s Connor Peterson 6-3, 6-0 in the semifinals.
