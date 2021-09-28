Three-time District 6 Class 2A singles champion Alyssa Kush cruised into her fourth career championship match on Monday.
The Westmont Hilltop senior won a pair of matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores over Central’s Tomi May and Tyrone’s Victoria Reese at Mansion Park to earn her spot in the final. Kush has won the three previous singles titles. She will face Central Cambria senior Corinne Markovich in Wednesday’s noon final at Richland High School.
Markovich beat Central’s Julia Ritchey, 6-2, 6-0, and Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic’s Erin Talko, 6-3, 6-4.
First round: Kush, Westmont Hilltop, bye. May, Central, def. Ray, Forest Hills, 6-4, 6-2. Reese, Tyrone, def. Gerte, Richland, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4; McCullough, Central Cambria, def. Mad. Hooper, Bishop Guilfoyle, 6-3, 6-3. Allen, Westmont Hilltop, def. Sivi, Richland, 6-1, 6-3. Talko, Bishop Guilfoyle, def. Daubert, Forest Hills, 6-2, 6-3. Ritchey, Central, def. Stricek, Tyrone, 6-7 (4-7), 7-5, 6-3. Markovich, Central Cambria, bye.
Quarterfinals: Kush def. May, 6-0, 6-0. Reese def. McCullough, 6-3, 6-4. Talko def. Allen, 6-1, 6-3. Markovich def. Ritchey, 6-2, 6-0.
Semifinals: Kush def. Reese, 6-0, 6-0. Markovich def. Talko, 6-3, 6-4.
