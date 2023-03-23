USA Hockey will kick off the 2023 national championships starting on March 30 in Irvine, California.
Westmont Hilltop eighth-grader Megan Harbaugh plays for the South Pittsburgh Tier 2 AA girls hockey team, which will represent the Mid-Atlantic region this year.
The South Pittsburgh 14-and-under Rebellion recently won the Mid-Atlantic district playoff tournament held at the Bariel Ice Complex in Warrendale.
The Rebellion went undefeated with wins against rival Steel City Selects, Arctic Foxes, Cleveland Lady Barons and the Indiana Elite.
Harbaugh is one of two rostered team goalies. Harbaugh recorded one shutout and an overall 93% save percentage in her two tournament games.
“My team and I are super-pumped to have punched our tickets to nationals,” Harbaugh said. “This has been the goal all season. To see our hard work fulfill our goal is amazing.”
As part of the USA Hockey national tournament, some 8,000 players have competed for American hockey’s top honors in the youth, girls, high school and adult levels at various host sites across the country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.