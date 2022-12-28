WAYNE, N.J. – Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School eighth-grader Megan Harbaugh stood out at the Atlantic Girls Hockey Federation hosted all-star games on Dec. 10 at Ice Vault Arena.
Each AGHF team was allocated roster spots in the all-star games based on the KRACH (Ken’s Ratings for American College Hockey) ratings as of Nov. 6. The higher the KRACH, the more roster spots that team was given for the all-star games.
Harbaugh was selected to represent her South Pittsburgh Tier II 2A girls hockey team. The Black team went undefeated with 6-1 and 7-0 victories over the weekend. Harbaugh did not allow a goal in both of her outings in net.
