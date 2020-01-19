MERCER – Westmont Hilltop’s team took home the seventh annual Mercer VFW Tournament title on Saturday in a field of 24 total squads. Seniors Noah Korenoski (145 pounds) and Connor Polacek (126) both won individual titles for the Hilltoppers. Polacek also tallied his 100th career victory over the weekend.
Korenoski defeated Cochranton’s Justin Boozer 3-2 in the first tiebreaker period for the title.
Polacek earned a 11-7 decision over Commodore Perry’s Zane Grinnell in the championship bout.
Juniors Roy Dunn (132) and Hudson Holbay (152) finished in second place. Cambridge Springs’ Ayden Miller defeated Dunn 4-2.
Sully Allen of Sharon collected a 4-0 decision over Holbay.
Junior Tanner Dluhos (195) came in third place, beating Commodore Perry’s Ryder Knierman 1-0 in the third-place bout.
Seniors Tanner Kushner (120) and Mason Muto (182) both finished in fourth place. Senior Max Yonko (285) ended up in fifth place.
Junior Hunter Holbay (170), sophomore Felice Panebianco (160) and freshman Sean Wilks (106) all finished in eighth place.
The Hilltoppers (8-1 LHAC) travel to Chestnut Ridge (8-0) on Tuesday with a share of the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title at stake.
