Westmont Hilltop’s double wing offense produces large chunks of rushing yardage while sometimes chewing up nearly an entire quarter of game clock.
The offense isn’t flashy. Detractors have called it boring.
But teams have difficulty stopping the ground game. In the past four seasons, coach Pat Barron’s Hilltoppers won 28 games and earned four straight postseason appearances following a nearly two-decade drought.
Some of the big guys who made the offense go graduated after an 8-4 team advanced to the District 6 Class AAA title game in 2019, Westmont Hilltop’s first district final since 1997.
But another strong group returns as the Hilltoppers try to take the next step after finishing as 6-AAA runner-up to Bald Eagle Area.
“We have a lot of seniors up front. A lot of of these guys, it will be their first year as far as starting,” Barron said. “We’re expecting those guys to step in and be nasty.”
Last year’s nasty group opened holes as the Hilltoppers ran 603 times for 3,783 rushing yards, an average of 6.3 a carry and 315.3 a game.
“We’re not going to be 6-4, 250 pounders – but we’ve got some stout kids who can be pretty nasty in the trenches,” Barron said. “We need those guys to get after it and step up. If they do, we are cautiously optimistic.”
Barron pointed to senior guards Tanner Dluhos (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) and Noah Gresh (6-0, 220); tackles Nathaniel Roddy (5-9, 210), a senior, and Ethan Bodenschatz (6-0, 215), a sophomore; and junior center Ryan Kovach (5-10, 175).
“The linemen are the key to the game,” said wing back/outside linebacker Hudson Holbay. “They’re our whole offense.”
Last season, Holbay led the team with 987 rushing yards on 180 carries, a 5.5 average per run. He scored 14 rushing TDs.
“Hudson is a guy we expect huge things from,” Barron said. “(Senior wing back) Mitch Corcoran is probably one of the most underrated guys on our team. He shows up and does his job. (Senior) Roy Dunn we moved inside. He’s a strong kid. Intelligent. Smart. He can do good things from the fullback spot.”
Dunn gained 356 yards and scored four touchdowns a year ago. Sophomore Gavin Hockenberry returns after rushing for 139 yards and two TDs.
The Hilltoppers will miss graduated backs Mason Muto (883 yards, 15 TDs) and Zane Blackburn (865 yards, six TDs).
Senior Alex Ray moves into the quarterback spot. He is a returning starter at defensive back.
“I’ve been under the wing of Lee Santee and Conner Polacek,” Ray said of two former Hilltoppers. “They were both hard-hitting quarterbacks. Hopefully I can fill the role they filled last year and hopefully I can be a nice lead blocker.
“Every once in a while I can make something happen and run the ball when we need to, but for the most part, I let that to the wings.”
Holbay is ready to do his part and build on career statistics that include 1,546 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns in three seasons.
“My role is expanded,” Holbay said. “This year we’re so much more diverse with our skill and we’re ready to put it to use. I think we can get to the playoffs and get to the championship.”
Defensively, junior linebacker Felice Panebianco returns after leading the team with 70 tackles. Dunn (52), Holbay (51) and junior end Thomas Jeffries (51) combined to make 154 tackles in 2019. Defensive back Ray had 46 stops and three interceptions, and end Dluhos had 38 tackles and three sacks.
“Tanner Dluhos started at defensive end for us the last two years and tight end last year,” Barron said. “He’s the guy with the most experience.”
When asked about Hilltop’s postseason run – which followed a lengthy stretch of trying seasons – Barron said his staff and players follow a similar approach each year.
“There is a fine line,” Barron said. “I don’t think there is a whole lot of difference between a 2-8 team and a 6-4 team. If you’re doing things the right way, running your program the right way and the kids are doing the correct fundamentals and working hard, that’s important. Early in my career you were focused on the wins and losses. You thought that was the end-all, be-all.
“You realize as you get older and have been through some rough seasons, if you focus on the fundamentals and what you can control, the winning and losing takes care of itself,” he added. “We just go to work and take care of business.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.