SIDMAN, Pa. – Westmont Hilltop laid down five successful bunts and junior shortstop Zailee Seda Fas blasted a home run as the Hilltoppers blended both small- and long-ball elements on offense.
Senior right-hander Bailey Thornton struck out four batters and was aided by error-free defense behind her as the Hilltoppers earned a 6-3 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference victory over Forest Hills at G.H. Miller Memorial Field on Monday afternoon.
Seda Fas blasted the first pitch of the game over the left-center field fence to provide a jolt in the 2022 season opener for both squads.
“I spent all day in school trying to get my mindset right,” said Seda Fas, an NCAA Division I St. Peter’s commit. “I just prepared myself. I went up in the box, saw the pitch coming and I just let it rip.”
“When you do that, that sets the tone for the entire game,” Westmont Hilltop first-year coach Monica Cox said.
Westmont Hilltop pounded out nine hits.
The Hilltoppers were glad to be back on the diamond after two games were postponed a week ago.
“We got on the bus, there were serious faces everywhere,” Seda Fas said. “ ‘OK, something’s really about to happen today.’ We got here two hours early and everybody was, ‘Let’s go, let’s go.’ We were all just excited to get on the field. It was really good to get out here and actually play.”
Cox was impressed by her team’s defense.
“I thought our defense was great,” Cox said. “We have a lot of plays that we run. They’re hard to depict. They’re difficult. We run them over and over and over again in practice. I called them a couple of times, and we hit them every time. They all moved as one unit.”
Westmont Hilltop led 6-2 in the seventh, but Forest Hills tallied a run in the bottom of the seventh and brought the potential tying run to the plate with two outs. Thornton fielded a soft comebacker and notched the final out at first base.
“That team’s tough,” Forest Hills coach Krista Hershberger said of Westmont Hilltop. “They did everything right. They laid down the bunts, they made all the plays and they came up with timely hits.
“We had nerves in the beginning of the game. It was pretty obvious. Our fielding of the bunts was not good today. If we were more timely with our hits, I think it would have been a different ballgame. The fact that we came back there with those two outs, I thought maybe we would have been able to bust it open.”
Seda Fas finished with two hits. Kendal Shingler went 2-for-2 with two singles and two sacrifice bunts. Samantha Dixon provided two hits and an RBI. Thornton helped her own cause with two RBIs.
After Seda Fas homered to give Westmont Hilltop a 1-0 lead in the first, a bunt by Lynch loaded the bases. The runner who started at first base was heading to third, creating a rundown. A misplay at third base allowed a Westmont runner to score and lead 2-0 heading to the bottom of the third.
Forest Hills senior Mackenzie Hoover, a Robert Morris signee, rifled a shot off the left-field fence for an RBI double to pull the Rangers within 2-1 after three frames. Madison Emerick, who went 3-for-4, scored on the play.
Westmont Hilltop added to its lead in the fifth. Seda Fas and Shingler reached to start the rally. A wild pitch moved both runners up. RBI groundouts by Lynch and Thornton cashed in the runners to lead 4-1.
In the sixth, Forest Hills’ Mylee Gdula doubled and scored on an RBI single by Ana Spangler.
Westmont scratched two more insurance runs across in the seventh. Thorton drove an RBI single off the right-field fence and Dixon added a run-scoring hit to left to increase the lead to 6-2.
Forest Hills didn’t go away quietly in the seventh. After the first two batters were retired, the Rangers produced three straight singles, the last one by Emerick to drive in Grace Beyer. Thornton coaxed a groundout by Hoover to end the game.
“I completely give her full credit for this game,” Seda Fas said of Thornton, who threw first-pitch strikes to 20 of 29 hitters. “She did amazing in the circle. She does really good on her changeups, so that’s what kind of messes up the hitters a little bit sometimes.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
