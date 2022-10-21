ROARING SPRING, Pa. – The Westmont Hilltop Hilltoppers looked to play spoiler against the Central Scarlet Dragons Dragons on their homecoming game on Friday night at Roaring Spring Athletic Field. However, they came up short, losing 44-23 on Friday night.
Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron credited Central quarterback Jeff Hoenstine as the difference maker in the game.
“He’s good,” Barron said. “They gave him protection and he was able to find guys and make plays. He can scramble around, and you can’t get pressure on him, and he alludes it. He’s done that to us five times in the last three years.”
The Scarlet Dragons defense held the Hilltoppers to 263 rushing yards on the night. Westmont’s inability to convert on second and third down contributed to that.
“They were definitely good early on,” Barron said. “We wanted to get the ball and set the tone and had a good first down run. On second and short and third and short, we couldn’t convert it, and that put us behind the eight-ball.”
Barron stressed how important it is to contain a guy like Hoenstine.
“With weapons like Hoenstine, and those other guys, you got to score every time you got the ball,” Barron said. “They were really good tonight. Credit to them.”
Barron hopes to see his team bounce back against McCort-Carroll Catholic in a city rivalry game next week.
“You can throw all the other stuff out the window,” Barron said. “The kids will bounce back, especially playing McCort next week.”
Hoenstine led the charge for the Scarlet Dragons on Friday night, finishing 18 of 25 for 207 yards.
Central coach Dave Baker lauded how important Hoenstine is to the team.
“He’s not our whole team,” Baker said. “But, without him there’s a whole lot of stuff we cannot do. We have other good players, without a doubt, but he is by far the best at the most important position.”
Baker also credited Hoenstine for knowing when he has open space.
“He knows that those linemen can’t catch him,” Baker said.
Dave Baker credited Westmont Hilltop for putting up a fight all night long.
“It wasn’t really easy because they are hard to defend,” Baker said. “We sort of felt like they couldn’t defend us.”
The win drops Westmont Hilltop to 3-6 overall, while Central improves to 7-2.
Next week the Hilltoppers host the McCort-Carroll Catholic Crushers in a city rivalry game, while the Scarlet Dragons welcome the Somerset Golden Eagles in their final home game of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.