Things looked bleak for Westmont Hilltop during the third quarter of Saturday afternoon’s District 6 Class AAA semifinal contest after Huntingdon engineered a 12-play, 80-yard scoring drive to go up by 10 points at the 7:20 mark.
However, the Hilltoppers stormed back with two straight lengthy scoring drives of their own and came up with a defensive stand in the final minute to hold off the visiting Bearcats 14-10 and advance to the 6-AAA championship against top-seeded Bald Eagle Area.
It will be Westmont Hilltop’s first district championship appearance in 22 years.
“There are no easy ones in the playoffs, everything is a dogfight,” Hilltopper coach Pat Barron said. “Huntingdon played their guts out, but I can’t say enough about our defense and our guys up front that kept grinding all day.”
Hudson Holbay rushed for a game-high 118 yards on 20 carries and both Hilltopper scores, with the go-ahead touchdown coming on a 46-yard sprint at the 5:32 mark of the fourth quarter.
“All the credit for any of my yards goes to our line,” Holbay said. “We were able to stay disciplined in the second half and come out with some fire.”
Huntingdon closed out a 5-6 campaign.
“When we were sitting at 1-4, we challenged this team to make something out of the rest of the season,” Bearcats coach Shane Thomas said. “These kids showed they were fighters and got to within one game of a district championship.”
Both teams’ defenses dictated the action in the first half. Twice in the opening quarter, Westmont Hilltop was stopped on fourth-and-short in their own territory, but the Bearcats were unable to capitalize on the good field position.
Following a Hilltopper punt, the Bearcats took over at their own 29 with 5:14 remaining. Huntingdon quarterback Nick Troha then completed three of four passes to move into Westmont Hilltop territory, but the drive stalled and the Bearcats had to settle for Giovan Scaccia’s 32-yard field goal at the 1:19 mark that produced a 3-0 lead at the break.
Troha was sharp again to open the third quarter on the Bearcats’ touchdown drive. The senior was 5 of 5 for 41 yards, including a 5-yard scoring strike to Darin Harman.
Troha finished 14 of 23 for 107 yards.
Westmont Hilltop answered with an 11-play, 56-yard drive capped off by Holbay’s 1-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal. Josh Grassa’s PAT closed the gap to 10-7 heading into the fourth.
The Hilltopper defense then forced a three-and-out, and Westmont Hilltop proceeded to move 85 yards in 13 plays. A Bearcat pass interference penalty on third-and-long kept the drive alive, leading to Holbay’s go-ahead touchdown.
Huntingdon then had one last shot, and several clutch plays including a 19-yard Zack Peck fourth-down run on a trick-play lateral and Troha completions of 10 and 17 yards put the Bearcats in the red zone in the final minute.
However, on fourth-and-four from the Westmont Hilltop 9, Troha dropped back but lost his footing and was downed for a 10-yard loss, effectively sealing the outcome.
