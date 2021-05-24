EBENSBURG – Just one week removed from a 10-2 loss to Central Cambria, the Westmont Hilltop softball team earned heavy underdog status entering Monday’s rematch with the Lady Red Devils in the District 6 Class 3A quarterfinal.
Putting the previous loss behind them, the No. 5 Lady Hilltoppers buckled down defensively and earned timely hits to sneak away with a 3-2 victory.
“We made it a point that we were going to come in here and not be intimidated,” Westmont Hilltop coach John Grace said. “I think we showed we weren’t scared from the first inning. These girls battled, and to do this in a playoff game makes it even more special.”
Westmont Hilltop (10-5) grabbed the upset victory with a strong defensive effort guided by pitcher Bailey Thornton, who threw all seven innings in the circle.
Despite allowing a two-run homer in the third to Alyssa Link, Thornton doubled-down and helped ground-out the victory by allowing just four hits and fanning six.
Leading the infield, Thornton and the Lady Hilltoppers picked off Central Cambria’s Olivia Janosik in the seventh to close out the game and stymie any Red Devil rally.
Central Cambria (12-4) continually put the ball in play but struggled to find the gaps despite offensive output from Chloe Croft (2-for-3).
Westmont’s defense produced several diving efforts, including a pair from center fielder Makenna Oswalt, to leave the Red Devils guessing at the plate.
“My pitching performance wasn’t good enough last time we played (Central Cambria), and I needed to show them the pitcher I am,” Thornton said. “My defense is the reason I’m a good pitcher. They’re amazing.”
With college scouts in attendance, Central Cambria pitcher Kami Kamzik did not disappoint.
The sophomore fanned 15 in the loss, and Westmont battled to simply put the ball in play.
Wanting to challenge the Red Devil defense, Grace and the Hilltoppers opted to lay down bunts in hopes of taking advantage of defensive miscues.
“We tried to get (Central Cambria) to make that fatal mistake,” Grace said. “Kamzik is tough to hit on, and we needed to find a way to put the ball in play.”
As a result, Central Cambria committed three errors.
Thornton scored off a wild pitch in the fourth, and miscommunication from the Red Devil defense following a bunt from Oswalt allowed Chloe Hoffman to trot home.
“We live for these moments,” Oswalt said. “Kamzik did such a great job, and it can be intimidating going up against her. She’s a really amazing player. But we didn’t back down.”
Westmont took the lead for good in the ninth with an RBI single from Oswalt.
Central Cambria inched close to tying the game in the seventh with runners in scoring position,
“Our goal from the beginning was to make it to the playoffs,” Central Cambria coach Megan James said. “We didn’t make it as far as we wanted, and it’s a hard pill to swallow. We’ll learn from this.”
With the victory, the Lady Hilltoppers advance to face No. 1 Bald Eagle on the road in the Class AAA semifinals Thursday.
Bald Eagle (15-2) defeated Penn Cambria Monday, 5-0.
Following one upset victory in the quarterfinals, Westmont Hilltop is embracing the underdog status.
“Whoever we play, they better watch out,” Thornton said.
