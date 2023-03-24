Softball
High School
Tuesday
Westmont Hilltop 18, Conemaugh Township 4 (6): Zailees Seda, a St. Peter's signee, went 4-for-5 with six RBIs and three runs to lead the host Hilltoppers over the Indians.
Kelsie Muto (three RBIs), Kendal Shingler (two hits, two runs) and Liz Veranese (two hits) each homered for 1-0 Westmont Hilltop. Taylor Hess contributed three hits and two runs, and Samantha Dixon drove in two runs.
Westmont Hilltop's Zoey Lynch struck out seven batters and did not walk a batter over three hitless and shutout innings. Lynch scored three runs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.