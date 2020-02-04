At 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, goaltender Ian Amaranto stopped all 27 shots he faced as Westmont Hilltop defeated visiting Beaver High School 2-0 in a PIHL Class A contest on Tuesday night.
Payton Sell put Westmont Hilltop on the board with a goal at 9:53 of the second period. Tony Marano and Colin Gorman each had an assist.
The Hilltoppers extended the margin to 2-0 via a Gorman goal at 7:22 of the final period. Marano and Sell had assists.
Sell, Gorman and Marano each had two-point nights for the 8-7-1 Hilltoppers. Beaver slipped to 1-16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.