PITTSBURGH – Westmont Hilltop sophomore Aiden Rice tallied a pair of goals and Bishop McCort Catholic junior Bryce Bair added a goal for Gold in a 9-5 loss to Blue during Sunday’s PIHL Class A All-Star Game at the Robert Morris University Island Sports Center. Bishop McCort senior Nikita Zapolski also competed in the game.
Rice’s goals came 45 seconds apart in the second period.
Both teams produced four goals in the second period. Blue buried the last four goals in the third to pull away.
