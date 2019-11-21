EBENSBURG – Westmont Hilltop buried three goals in the second period to dispatch Somerset 4-2 in a Laurel Mountain Hockey League contest at North Central Recreation Center.
Somerset (0-3) senior goaltender Dillon Adams faced 40 shots, including 22 in the first period, and made 36 saves to keep his team within reach.
Westmont Hilltop improved to 8-3-3. Evan Allen tallied the first goal for the Hilltoppers with assists to Michael Buchkovich and Parker Lavis in the second. Parker added a goal off feeds from Lavis and Payton Sell. Colin Gorman’s goal proved to be the game-winner, with assists going to Anthony Marano and Matt Noll. Somerset’s Chase Stoy netted a goal with assists going to R.J. James and Jeremy Mack.
In the third, Mack’s goal came off a feed from Joran Love to close the gap to 3-2.
But Kobe Rickabaugh buried a power-play goal off a Nick Rozich helper for a key insurance goal.
Westmont Hilltop (8-3-3) goaltender Ian Amaranto stopped 9 of 11 shots on goal.
