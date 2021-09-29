JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – With her final well-placed return shot on Wednesday afternoon, Westmont Hilltop senior Alyssa Kush joined elite company after picking up her eighth straight point. She defeated Central Cambria senior Corinne Markovich 6-1, 6-0 to claim her fourth District 6 Class 2A singles championship at Richland Elementary School.
“I would say it means a lot to me, especially for our school,” said Kush, who joined the company of Westmont Hilltop graduate Priya Narahari (2001-04) as four-time champions. “I love coming out and being able to play for Westmont. It’s such a great school.
“Not a lot of people get the chance to have this experience, so I’m just really lucky that I was able to play well enough and win four times, let alone one time. It’s pretty incredible.”
Wednesday marked the fourth consecutive year Kush beat a Central Cambria opponent in the finals. The last 2A player to match the four-peat was Central Cambria graduate Kourtney Cavalier (2013-16).
“She’s a special player and she’s a special kid,” Hilltoppers coach Dan Fregly said of Kush, who will compete for a District 6 golf title on Thursday at Windber Country Club. “She’s got all the shots. She has the slice, the drop shot, the lob, three or four different serves.
“A four-time district champ, it’s awesome. She’s a humble kid. She’s a great kid. We’re going to miss her terribly.
“Having her for four years was just a luxury. It was terrific.”
Kush will play the District 2 champion on Nov. 5 in the first round of the PIAA tournament in Hershey.
Markovich, who combined with Olivia Ratchford to win last year’s district doubles title, fought hard throughout the 47-minute match.
“I tried to attack, be more aggressive, come up to the net more, try to keep her on her toes and put some spin on the ball,” Markovich said. “I tried to minimize giving her shots that she can put away by hitting it from corner to corner.”
Kush won the first four games to lead 4-0. When Markovich charged the net, Kush placed shots with loft over her opponent that landed before the baseline.
“I think I was hitting my backhand pretty well today,” Kush said. “I was hitting my passing shots well. Once she came to the net, I was lobbing her. I just adjusted to her ball and hit what shot I needed to hit to win the point.”
Markovich became the first player in the tournament to score a point against Kush with a winner from midway between the baseline and net.
Kush rattled off two straight to claim the first set 6-1.
“Corinne is a tough player,” Fregly said. “She’s a monster at the net, but Alyssa can just pinpoint the shots. She can hit the passing shot, she can hit the lob. She pinpoints from corner to corner. She has a great drop shot. She’s always thinking ahead. She knows what her next shot is going to be. A lot of kids don’t have that. She’s mentally tough, she has it all.”
Kush, whose older brother Adam won two district titles in 2017 and 2018 and is currently a senior tennis player at Anderson University in South Carolina, won an extended first point in the second set. She overcame a double fault in the fifth game by winning a lengthy rally to prevail. Kush capped off the afternoon with a shot Markovich was unable to return for the final point.
“It felt really good to pull out the win against Erin Talko on Monday,” said Markovich, who will team with Andie McCullough in next week’s doubles tournament. “Just being here was a great opportunity for my senior year. It was a good way to go out.”
Kush advanced to the state quarterfinals in 2018 and 2020. She is eager for her final shot at gold in Hershey.
“Final year, anything can happen,” Kush said. “I think this is my best year to make it farther than I have. I’m really shooting to win or at least place in the top two this year. A goal of mine ever since my freshman year was to win states. I’m just hoping that this year is my lucky year.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
