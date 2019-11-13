A distinguished runner at the district and state levels, Westmont Hilltop senior Nick Fetzer found everything he wanted at Duquesne University. Upon stepping foot onto the Pittsburgh campus, Fetzer knew instantly Duquesne was the right fit with an unbeatable mixture of top-flight academics and a chance to compete at the Division I level athletically.
Fetzer officially signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday to major in bio/pre-med and continue his cross country and track careers at Duquesne, a member of the Atlantic 10 Conference.
“It was not only athletics, it was also academics. It’s a well-respected school,” Fetzer said. “Also, I just love the city and the campus. Athletically, I instantly bonded with the team when I was there. I felt right at home. I just felt welcomed and I knew it was the school for me.”
Fetzer chose Duquesne over Penn State and St. Francis. The Dukes are coached by Jim Lear.
Four years ago, Fetzer caught the attention of Westmont coach Mike Harchick.
“I actually saw Nick when he came out for middle school track as an eighth grader. He was just a little skinny kid that had some potential when he ended up running close to a 5:00 mile,” Harchick said. “But then he just progressively did what it takes to get better.
“He became dedicated to the sport by putting the miles in on his own and then had great track seasons. He’s a true picture of a student-athlete because his academics always came first.”
Fetzer has lettered four years each in cross country and soccer, and three in hockey and track. He earned four state medals, two each in cross country (10th place this year and 25th in 2018) and track (fourth in the 3200 meters and seventh in the 1600 as a junior). Fetzer was the 2018 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference cross country champ and 2019 LHAC track gold medalist in the 1600, 3200 and 3200 relay. Fetzer also helped the boys soccer team claim two District 6 and LHAC titles each.
With his attention focused on running in college, Fetzer, blessed with a tall and lean frame coaches dream of, believes he has more upside.
“That was a big part of how I was getting recruited because I played soccer at the same time as cross country,” he said.
“Now that I won’t have to do that, I think I can pop off hopefully.”
According to Harchick, Fetzer is the fifth male Hilltopper to continue his running career at the Division I level over the past 40 years.
“We’ve had some really good runners come through. He kept that tradition alive,” Harchick said.
Fetzer is the son of Kurt and Sharon Fetzer, of Johnstown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.