Westmont Hilltop senior student-athletes Joe Becker and Abbie Bortz officially made commitments on Thursday to continue their academic and athletic careers at the college level.
A goalkeeper, Becker signed to play men’s soccer at NCAA Division II Pitt-Johnstown for coach Eric Kinsey.
A middle/outside hitter, Bortz committed to play NCAA Division I women’s volleyball at St. Francis University for coach Sara McMullen.
“Any time we have student-athletes move onto the next level, it shows a level of commitment in both athletics and the classroom,” Westmont Hilltop Athletic Director Tom Callihan said.
“We are proud of what our students at Westmont Hilltop accomplish.”
Becker was part of two District 6 Class AA boys soccer championships and a pair of Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference titles playing for Hilltoppers coach Jason Hughes. Becker posted a 47-9 career record as the Hilltoppers’ starting goalkeeper.
“Having Joe in goal the past few years has made us more confident as a team,” Hughes said. “We knew Joey was going to stop 95 percent of the shot he faces. He’s been a leader. He’s been vocal with the team as far as building them up and encouraging them. We have our work cut out for us in replacing him.”
Becker, the son of Josh Becker and Alissa Leibfreid, plans to major in business and marketing.
“Staying in the area for college for me was the best decision,” Becker said. “I wanted to continue playing soccer and playing for Johnstown is cool in my opinion. We’re going to be playing some very good talent.
“I wanted to continue playing soccer because I have a love and passion for it.”
Becker said playing in the Hilltoppers’ program prepared him for this next step. He also made plenty of positive memories along the way.
“When I started my 10th grade year and we played Bedford at Bedford and beat them 1-0, that was a very good game for the whole team and we saw we had potential to do very well the next three years,” Becker said.
“Our first district win against Bishop McCort was very impressive, and then against Juniata in 2018 was a great game when we won districts too.”
The daughter of Heather Bortz, Abbie Bortz plans to become a physician assistant (PA).
“My sophomore year I made a decision that I wanted to continue playing volleyball past high school just because it became such a big part of my life,” Bortz said. “Academics have always been extremely important to me. I wasn’t going to go to a school just for volleyball and leave my academics behind, so when I found out their PA (Physician Assistant) Program was as highly ranked as it was there was no way I could pass up the two put together.”
Bortz has been a key contributor to the Hilltoppers program under coach Denise Nairn. She led Westmont Hilltop this season in kills, blocks and hitting percentage, Nairn said. As a senior, Bortz had 55 solo blocks.
Bortz had 118 career blocks.
“Abbie was always a leader since she was a sophomore,” Nairn said. “She was always very determined and worked hard in the offseason to improve herself. One of her goals was to attend college to play volleyball.
“I think St. Francis is a great fit for her because she wants to be in the PA Program.
“That was her No. 1, education first.
“She’s really excited that they want her to play for the St. Francis D-I program.”
