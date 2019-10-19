SIDMAN – The Westmont Hilltop football team stuck with its game plan and reaped the benefits Friday night against Forest Hills.
The Hilltoppers (6-3) were status quo and ran the ball 46 times as they picked up 484 rushing yards en route to a 55-26 victory.
“We’ve got five or six guys that can run the ball at any moment,” Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron said. “We don’t have many plays. We rely on our depth and the guys carrying the ball.”
The win marked the first time since 1995 that the Hilltoppers emerged victorious on Ranger soil.
Forest Hills (1-8) ended Westmont Hilltop’s season just one year ago after eliminating the Hilltoppers in the District 6 Class AAA semifinals.
“We put that in the kid’s minds all week. It’s been a long time since we’ve come into Sidman and got a win,” Barron said.
“These kids did it in convincing fashion tonight.”
The Hilltoppers scored on every possession in the first half.
Hudson Holbay opened the scoring on Westmont Hilltop’s first possession of the game.
On his second carry, he burst through the line and went untouched on a 29-yard scoring play.
Holbay finished the game with 12 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns.
On the Hilltoppers’ following drive, Stefen Dean proved to be an unstoppable force. He plowed through several defenders, and following a fast run down the field, he carried two defenders on his back into the end zone for the 48-yard score.
“I just got the pitch and saw the open field,” said Dean, who sported a sling over his right arm following the game.
“Anytime I get the ball, I look to score. I just had to fight (the defenders clinging to his back) off.”
The Rangers appeared to keep the game close with a 5-yard touchdown connection between quarterback Zach Myers and receiver Seth Richardson, but the Hilltoppers continued to pound the ball on the ground.
Mason Muto, who finished the night with 12 carries for 135 yards and two touchdowns, had a pair of crucial third-down conversions that set up three separate scores in the first half.
He added his first of two touchdown runs with a 1-yard scamper with only eight seconds remaining in the first half.
“After last year and taking two tough losses to them, we just wanted to come in and get a victory,” Muto said. “We got our payback from last year.”
After allowing Westmont Hilltop to score on every possession in the first half, the Rangers finally got a stop. Connor Polacek’s pass was deflected and caught by Damon Crawley, who returned the ball 81 yards to the house.
But the Hilltoppers quickly retaliated. Muto and Blackburn each scored on Westmont’s next two possessions to quickly wipe the interception out of their team’s minds.
“We came in thinking we could compete against them,” Forest Hills coach Justin Myers said. “We knew on offense that we couldn’t make any mistakes, and we had to score every time we had the ball just to be in the game. (Westmont Hilltop) scores against a lot of teams, not just us. Their offense is so hard to stop.”
The two teams exchanged touchdowns in the fourth quarter to solidify the final score.
With the win, Westmont Hilltop secured the No. 2 seed and home-field advantage in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs.
Westmont Hilltop now shifts its attention to Cambria Heights for its final game of the regular season.
“We want to take it one week at a time,” Muto said. “We have Heights next week and are hoping to get a win.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.