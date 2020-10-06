After losing the district crown on its own home court last year, the Westmont Hilltop girls tennis team was determined not to be upset yet again.
Hosting No. 2 seed Central Cambria Tuesday in a rematch of last year’s title match, the top-seeded Hilltoppers avenged last year’s loss to claim the District 6 Class AA team championship, 4-1.
“This is just incredible,” Westmont Hilltop coach Dan Fregly said. “In my nine years I’ve been here, we’ve won six district titles; and it feels just as special every year. These girls are great, and they played great today. My hat’s off to them.”
Westmont Hilltop (14-0) won its second district title in three years. The Hilltoppers, who capped off an unbeaten season and claimed the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference crown, won four straight district titles from 2012-2015 before the Red Devils won a pair in 2016 and 2017.
The two programs have traded championships over the past two seasons, with Central Cambria earning the upset in 2019.
“We had home advantage and ended up losing, and it really stung,” junior Alyssa Kush said. “Being able to win at home with the support of our fans was great. We had a lot of younger girls that stepped up big for us, and this team is just so strong.
“We’ve really come together to create something special here. I’m so proud of everything we’ve been able to do this year.”
Kush, a three-time district singles champion, helped seal the championship victory with a comeback victory over Olivia Ratchford in No. 1 singles.
Ratchford had the better start to the afternoon and held a slim 5-4 lead as Kush was attempting to find her game.
After refocusing and restrategizing, she was able to comeback and win the first set, 7-5, and powered through the second set, 6-1.
“Liv is a really good player,” Kush said. “I just needed to tell myself to relax. I got a little worked up. (Ratchford) was playing really well, and I started out slow. I just had to take my time in between serves to think about the game plan and execute.”
Central Cambria’s only point was earned in No. 2 singles, which saw Corinne Markovich down Maria Mackall, 6-1, 6-1. Morgan Allen defeated Lily Persio, 6-0, 6-2, in No. 3 singles.
“I am extremely proud of these girls,” Central Cambria coach Kim Cavalier said. “We had a condensed season, and everything was done in a month. I didn’t see the growth in the players that I would have liked, but I think we just didn’t have enough time.
“These girls battled. (Ratchford) was winning against Kush, and I thought we really had a chance. But I couldn’t be any more proud of these girls.”
In doubles, Sam Cavrak and Madison Podrebarac defeated Ella Persio and Andie McCullough, 6-4, 6-2.
The Westmont duo of Beth Buettner and Olivia Berish defeated Malia Kutchman and Lauren Vermeulin, 6-0, 6-1.
The Hilltoppers lose a trio of seniors – Ali Barnhardt, Marifer Cortes and Cavrak – but have 16 players coming back.
“I think we’re going to be strong for a while,” Fregly said. “These girls are talented and have fun doing it. I always say this is the first place they want to come to and the last place they want to leave. If they continue to have that attitude, we’re going to be successful for a long time.”
