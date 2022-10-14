JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Westmont Hilltop roared back from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit with a pair of clutch scoring drives and came up with a red-zone takeaway in the final seconds to secure a wild 28-27 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference win over visiting Forest Hills on Friday night at Price Field.
After Colton Danel’s 1-yard touchdown run put the Rangers (2-6) up 27-14 with 9:26 remaining in regulation, the Hilltoppers (3-5) answered with an eight-play, 60-yard drive finished off when quarterback Eli Thomas got the ball back on a reverse, rolled left and found Barret Gyure open for a 30-yard score that closed the gap to six.
Forest Hills then went three-and-out, and Westmont Hilltop took over at its own 42 with 5:03 left.
Brayden Dean proceeded to carry seven times for 43 yards before Gavin Hockenberry was able to turn the corner around the right side and take it 17 yards to the end zone for his third touchdown of the night to tie it 27-all with 1:16 left.
Landon Glover then drilled the go-ahead extra point, but the Rangers came right back behind the passing of sophomore quarterback Nate Cornell.
Cornell, who finished 15 of 21 for 228 yards, then connected on three of his next four passes for 51 yards. A 20-yard reception by Xander Richardson gave the Rangers a first down at the Westmont Hilltop 17 with 29 seconds to play, but after a short completion into the flat on second down, the Hilltoppers defense forced a fumble that was recovered by senior linebacker Marty Radovanic with just 18 seconds left for the game-saving defensive stop.
“Our kids were resilient,” Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron said. “They could have folded their tents but they bounced back. We knew it was going to be a 15-round fight, and they (Forest Hills) gave us everything we could handle.”
The Hilltoppers put a pair of rushers over the century mark, as Hockenberry picked up a game-best 121 yards on 18 carries and Dean added 105 yards on 21 carries.
“It was a great team win,” said Hockenberry, who went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season. “The guys up front did all the work for me, I just find the holes and go.”
The Rangers outgained the Hilltoppers 371-300 in total yardage, but lost three costly fumbles, including one at the goal line late in the third quarter.
“We made more mistakes than they did,” Forest Hills coach Justin Myers said. “I think we outplayed them for three quarters, but we made more mistakes and lost. There’s no excuses, we need to do a better job of taking care of the ball.
“It’s heartbreaking, I feel bad for these guys.”
A lost Ranger fumble on the third play of the game allowed the Hilltoppers to open the scoring with a six-play, 61-yard drive. A 19-yard rumble by Dean was followed by Hockenberry’s 24-yard touchdown run and Glover’s PAT that made it 7-0 at the 7:47 mark.
It took Forest Hills just four plays to get the equalizer, as Cornell completions of 11 yards to Dayton Maul and 15 yards to Jeremy Burda preceded a 28-yard scoring pass to Danel, with Nolan Cabala adding the tying extra point.
Hockenberry’s 28-yard touchdown run on the ensuing series put the Hilltoppers back on top, but the Rangers again answered with Cornell completing five passes for 46 yards on a drive that he capped off with a 9-yard keeper to make it 14-14 at 9:06 of the second quarter.
The Hilltoppers were in prime position to regain the lead before the break with a first-and-goal at the Ranger 2 with less than a minute remaining in the half, but the Forest Hills defense came up with a splash play to completely change the momentum.
Danel scooped up a Westmont Hilltop fumble at the Rangers’ 3 and sprinted the length of the field for a return touchdown at the 0:36 mark that put the Rangers up 21-14.
Following a Hilltopper three-and-out to open the third, Forest Hills looked to pad that lead with a 14-play drive that consumed almost 10 minutes of the quarter. However, Westmont Hilltop returned the favor from the first half by forcing a fumble at the goal line that was recovered by Radovanic.
“Our defense did what we had to do,” Radovanic said. “We got a stop, scored, and did it again.”
A 42-yard completion from Cornell to Maul set up the Rangers’ final touchdown early in the fourth, setting the stage for the late-game dramatics.
The Hilltoppers travel to Central on Friday, while the Rangers host Penn Cambria.
