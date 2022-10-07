JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Westmont Hilltop football program has developed an identity as a team that loves to run the football. That style of play was very evident on Friday night with a 56-23 win over Greater Johnstown at Trojan Stadium.
The Hilltoppers rushed for 491 yards and eight touchdowns as a team in a dominant effort to claim their second win of the season over their cross-town rival.
“I love what we do,” proclaimed junior tailback Brayden Dean. “It works and you just keep going at it, stay together, and good things will come.”
Good things came for Dean, who carried the ball 20 times for 133 yards and three touchdowns. His running was noteworthy, but other areas of his game caught Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron’s eye as well.
“As tough as he ran it was as good as he blocked,” he said of his junior fullback.
“When you get that on both ends, you’re living right.”
Dean was actually the second leading rusher on this night for the visitors. The Hilltoppers were paced by senior Gavin Hockenberry, who finished with 218 yards and three scores himself. David Ray chipped in with 98 yards and two touchdowns.
“Those guys up front paved the way and credit to them,” Barron said of his entire team’s effort. “Defensively they got after it, got a couple of turnovers and got some momentum. Just proud of the kids and their effort tonight.”
Westmont scored a touchdown on its first eight possessions of the game. The Hilltoppers never had to punt on Friday, and held an edge in time of possession 28:12 to 19:48.
“We came out there and our whole front, they were having an amazing night,” Dean said of his offensive line. “We’re staying together, we’re talking in the huddle, and we’re just doing what Westmont football does.”
The Trojans showed life initially coming out of the gate. The opening kickoff of the game was returned for a touchdown by Anthony Atwood, but a penalty negated the big play, and any subsequent momentum. Johnstown fumbled on its third play from scrimmage, and the Hilltoppers quickly got to work on offense with a five play scoring drive capped off by Dean’s first touchdown of the night.
Mistakes were a recurring theme for the Trojans on Friday. Johnstown turned the ball over four times in the first half, including three fumbles.
“Fumbles killed us tonight,” Greater Johnstown coach Antwuan Reed said after his team dropped to 0-7 on the season. “We had the momentum and guys were playing, but we’ve just got to take care of that ball.”
The Trojans grabbed the lead on their second drive of the game after Gerald Veney rushed it in from 14 yards and a Suncire Flemmings two-point conversion run.
Westmont’s ground game was just getting going, however. Ray, Hockenberry, and Dean scored touchdowns on Westmont’s next three possessions to make it 27-8.
The Trojans answered with a 65-yard kickoff return from Flemmings, but the home team had no real answers to slow down the rushing attack from Westmont.
Hockenberry broke off a 56-yard touchdown run on the ensuing possession to extend the Westmont lead to 34-15, and the Hilltoppers never looked back from there.
Dean and Hockenberry capped off both drives in the third quarter with touchdowns, while Ray’s 6-yard scamper in the fourth quarter ended the scoring for the Hilltoppers.
Westmont improved to 2-5 with the win, and snapped a five-game losing streak. The Hilltoppers are set to return to action on Friday night when they host Forest Hills.
“Every week is different,” Barron said.
“We know what next week is going to be. We know it’s going to be a fistfight in a phone booth with Forest Hills and we know we’re going to have to be ready to go and we know they’ll be chomping at the bit for us.”
