Westmont Hilltop scored a pair of third-period goals to earn a 2-0 Laurel Mountain victory over Conemaugh Valley on Thursday night at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Nick Rozich and Kyle Replogle assisted on Kobe Rickabaugh’s goal with 11:02 left in the third.
Off a feed from Rozich, Aiden Rice added an insurance goal with 1:14 left to lead 2-0.
Ian Amaranto earned the shutout, stopping 10 shots.
Conemaugh Valley’s Matt Page faced 38 shots and made 36 saves.
Page made 17 saves alone in the second period to keep the game scoreless.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.