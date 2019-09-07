EBENSBURG – Central Cambria went into Friday night’s contest against visiting Westmont Hilltop as one of the hottest teams in the area, having won their first two games while putting up over 100 points in the process.
However, the Hilltoppers used their trademark ball-control rushing attack combined with a stout defensive effort to hand the high-flying Red Devils their first loss of the year in a convincing 35-0 Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference victory.
Westmont Hilltop (2-1) churned out 362 of its 380 total yards on the ground, and dominated the first-half time of possession 17:26-6:34 en route to a commanding 28-0 lead at the break.
The Hilltoppers did not punt the entire game.
“We knew they (Central Cambria) were a team that was capable of a hot start,” said Hilltopper coach Pat Barron. “Our guys up front did a great job of blocking, and our defense played lights out.”
Fullback Mason Muto rushed for a game-high 118 yards and two scores for Westmont Hilltop.
“Mason had a big night,” said Barron.
“Their defense was really concentrating on stopping our toss and sweep, and he was able to bust some big plays up the middle.”
The Hilltoppers defense limited the Red Devils (2-1) to just 138 total yards, while forcing two turnovers.
Central Cambria only made one trip inside the red zone the entire game.
“They (Westmont) just controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides,” said Central Cambria coach Shane McGregor.
“That’s a big, strong, well-oiled machine when they’re on their game.
“Their scheme is tough to prepare for, and we couldn’t get in any rhythm offensively.”
Central Cambria’s gamble to seize the early momentum failed to pay off as an onside kick attempt by the Red Devils to open the game was recovered by the Hilltoppers at their own 49. After one first down, a 25-yard burst by Muto moved the ball into the red zone, and four plays later he put the Hilltoppers on the board with a three-yard touchdown run. Josh Grassa added the first of his four extra points for a 7-0 lead at the 7:25 mark.
A Red Devils three-and-out was followed by another Hilltopper scoring drive keyed by a long-gainer from Muto.
His 34-yard run to the Red Devil 11 set up an 8-yard touchdown run by Roy Dunn.
The Hilltoppers proceeded to control the ball for nearly the entire second quarter. Westmont Hilltop took over at its own 22 at the 10:19 mark and chewed up over eight minutes of time on a 15-play drive that produced six first downs. Hudson Holbay capped off the long march with a 15-yard touchdown run that made it 21-0.
On the ensuing series, Central Cambria fumbled at its own 25 with just over a minute left in the half, and it took the Hilltoppers just four plays to capitalize on that mistake. A 14-yard run by Zane Blackburn produced a first-and-goal, and Muto plowed in from three yards out with only 12 seconds remaining to put the Hilltoppers in full command at intermission.
Westmont Hilltop’s Felice Panebianco picked off a tipped pass on the Red Devils’ initial possession of the third quarter, and after a bruising 56-yard run by Stefen Dean, the Hilltoppers threw a rare pass. Connor Polacek’s play-action toss was caught in the flat by Blackburn, who darted 18 yards to the end zone for what proved to be Westmont Hilltop’s final touchdown of the night.
“This was a total team effort,” Barron said.
The Hilltoppers will host Chestnut Ridge next Saturday, while the Red Devils will travel to Bishop Guilfoyle next Friday.
“We will use tonight as a learning experience,” said McGregor.
