Thursday’s District 6 Class 3A softball championship game between Bald Eagle Area and Westmont Hilltop was postponed until noon Friday at St. Francis University.
No. 2 seed Westmont Hilltop (18-2) is making its first district title game appearance since 2000. The Hilltoppers have won seven straight and 14 of their past 15 games.
Westmont defeated River Valley (11-1) and Cambria Heights (3-0) in the playoffs. Senior Bailey Thornton tossed a two-hit shutout against the Heritage Conference champion Highlanders in the semifinals.
No. 4 seed Bald Eagle Area has beaten Central Cambria (2-1 in 10 innings) and Central (7-0) in the postseason. Sierra Albright struck out 18 batters in a three-hit blanking of No. 1 seed Central on May 26.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.