SIDMAN, Pa. – As indicated by the efforts of both sides, a win desperately needed by both Westmont Hilltop and Forest Hills was at stake during Friday’s game at G.H. Miller Field.
Behind a strong running game that chewed up 187 yards in the first half on its way to three touchdowns, Westmont Hilltop held off a hard-charging Forest Hills to claim a 21-19 victory.
The Hilltoppers, who led 21-6 at halftime, thwarted the Rangers’ last-minute efforts when their drive stalled at the Hilltoppers’ 26 following incompletions on third and fourth downs with less than a minute remaining.
“Just can’t credit our kids enough for being resilient,” Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron said. “We’ve been Jekyll and Hyde a bit this year, and everybody kind of wrote us off for dead. But these kids just came to work. They worked hard. Great things happen every day when you believe.”
Forest Hills, which started the near-miss possession at its own 10, racked up 223 yards during the second half with Damon Crawley proving to be a threat in all phases of the offense, accumulating 100 of his 155 rushing yards and a touchdown during the final two quarters, while passing for 38 yards and another touchdown and also hauling in a swing pass for 34 yards.
Jake Poldiak, the Rangers’ other passer, threw for 58 yards during the second-half rally.
“Our running game was working,” Forest Hills coach Justin Myers said. “We were able to score with our power game. Jake hit a couple good passes. It just came down to the end, we didn’t make a play when we should have.”
Westmont Hilltop (3-4) marched 62 yards – all on the ground – in eight plays to open the first quarter with Gavin Hockenberry gashing through the Rangers defense for the final 24 yards. Sabrina Zimmerman’s point-after made it 7-0.
Felice Panabianco’s fumble recovery on the Rangers’ ensuing drive set up a 14-play possession that saw the Hilltoppers convert two fourth-down snaps with Brayden Dean’s 1-yard touchdown in the midst of a rugby-like scrum running the lead to 14-0 after Landon Glover’s point-after kick.
After Colby Rearick’s 50-yard kickoff return, Forest Hills (2-5) replied in six plays with Crawley’s 3-yard run cutting the Hilltoppers’ advantage to 14-6.
Hockenberry, who rushed for 134 yards, added his second touchdown with 18 seconds remaining in the first half to polish off a 10-play drive, while Zimmerman notched her second extra point.
“We got our toss rolling, which has kind of plagued us the past couple of weeks,” Barron said. “We really simplified the game plan. Credit their defensive coordinator Josh Rearick. He called a nice game. Made some nice adjustments in the second half. Stymied us a bit.”
Crawley’s second touchdown run of the evening – an 18-yard jaunt – whittled the Hilltoppers’ lead to 21-12 after Westmont Hilltop stuffed the Rangers running back on the conversion try.
Hockenberry’s interception on a deep ball from Poldiak halted the Rangers’ next possession, but the hosts regained possession early in the fourth when Dean lost a yard on a fourth-down run from the Forest Hills 33.
In just seven plays, the Rangers moved the ball 67 yards with Crawley’s 9-yard pass to Tyson Snyder and Nolan Cabala’s kick making it 21-19 with 6:00 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Forest Hills’ attempt at an onside kick was recovered by Snyder near the 50-yard-line, but officials ruled after a lengthy discussion that the ball did not travel the necessary 10 yards.
A retry from the Rangers’ 25 following a targeting foul was scooped up by the Hilltoppers, who turned the ball over on downs at the Forest Hills 10 when Crawley’s open-field hit stopped Maddox Muto a yard short of a first down on a pass from Eli Thomas.
“I’m not saying it was a bad call, but we definitely had the ball,” Myers said.
Crawley’s 34-yard catch-and-run and Poldiak’s 13-yard pass to Jeremy Burda were the big movers on a Rangers drive that gave the ball back to Westmont when Poldiak’s fourth-down pass to Burda fell incomplete.
