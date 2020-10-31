The Westmont Hilltop football team walked onto Price Field on Saturday afternoon carrying the burden of a four-game losing streak.
But Hilltoppers coach Pat Barron believed the string of losses didn’t tell the complete story as his team prepared to face city rival Bishop McCort Catholic.
“Our kids were in the gauntlet the last four weeks,” Barron said of consecutive losses to District 5-9 Class AAA subregional champion Bedford, District 6-A semifinalist Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, District 5-AA finalist Chestnut Ridge and District 6-AAA finalist Central.
“We played four teams that probably are going to play in, maybe win, district titles,” Barron said. “We ran the gauntlet. We got back to work. The kids played hard.”
Westmont Hilltop had a pair of 100-yard rushers and gained 244 yards on the ground to beat Bishop McCort Catholic, 14-0, in a regular-season contest that followed each team's setback last week in their respective playoffs. Westmont Hilltop fell 25-7 to Central in 6-AAA, and Bishop McCort Catholic forfeited to Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic in 6-A.
“Everyone played hard. Both sides played a tough, physical football game,” Bishop McCort Catholic coach Tom Smith said. “Give a lot of credit to Westmont. They came out on top. But I thought our kids played really, really hard.”
The Hilltoppers were led by a strong effort along the line that ultimately produced big days by senior Hudson Holbay (23 carries, 100 yards, two TDs) and freshman Brayden Dean (15-105).
“Hudson Holbay ran hard. Dean ran hard. The line blocked well,” Barron said. “I was just so proud of the kids.”
After forcing a Crimson Crushers (1-7) punt on the game’s opening drive, Westmont Hilltop (3-4) used 12 plays to move 76 yards – a drive that lasted 7 minutes, 7 seconds and was capped by Holbay’s 1-yard run with 1:50 remaining in the first quarter.
“It was very good to establish the very first drive and get a touchdown on our first drive,” Holbay said. “That got our momentum going really well. We came back out and got a stop on defense. Our next drive we came up short but we just kept plowing, kept going.”
The teams traded punts or had promising possessions stall for the remainder of the first half.
Westmont Hilltop capitalized on a Crushers turnover on a fumbled punt to flip field position and continue what amounted to a 19-play march that began with 5:13 left in the third quarter and ended on Holbay’s touchdown from a yard out with 5:46 remaining in the game. David Assad’s second extra-point kick made it 14-0.
“We always preach turnovers, blocking and tackling as main keys of the game,” Holbay said. “When we get turnovers, that really gets our momentum going.”
Prior to the Hilltoppers’ second scoring drive, Bishop McCort had advanced to the Westmont Hilltop 6-yard line but turned over the ball on downs.
“We did stop some drives. We did some good things on offense,” Smith said. “We’ve just got to keep fighting through the adversity and keep getting better.”
Seniors Jordan Page (6-39) and Brendon Bair (6-30) fronted a Crushers’ rushing attack that produced 101 yards on 23 carries. Bishop McCort quarterback Trystan Fornari completed 6 of 11 passes for 62 yards.
“We did some things right, but at the end of the day we made too many mistakes,” Smith said. “Too many penalties. Too many small mistakes. Fundamental football type of mistakes.
“We’ll keep moving in the right direction. We’ll keep fighting and working hard. We’re going to find a way to win these last two games and close out on a good night. Keep fighting.”
The Crimson Crushers will host Forest Hills at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Week 9 and are scheduled to close the season in Week 10 against rival Greater Johnstown at Trojan Stadium.
Westmont Hilltop is scheduled to play Penn Cambria at home next week.
“We’re still fighting to get to .500 next week,” Barron said. “We scrimmaged (Bishop McCort Catholic) the last two years. We were waiting for this opportunity. We got it today and we got the outcome we wanted.”
