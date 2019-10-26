A pair of playoff-bound squads closed out the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference regular-season schedule Saturday afternoon, and Westmont Hilltop came away with a 24-14 victory over visiting Cambria Heights.
The Hilltoppers (8-2) prevailed in a battle of ground-and-pound offenses.
“We knew it would be a fistfight between two smash-mouth teams,” said Westmont coach Pat Barron, whose second-seeded squad will host Huntingdon in a first-round District 6-AAA contest next Saturday. “The guys up front had to grind today, and I can’t say enough about our defense.
“It was a great all-around effort.”
Six ball carriers combined for 250 yards, and the Hilltoppers did not attempt a single pass.
Zane Blackburn led all rushers with 110 yards on 17 carries, while Hudson Holbay ran for 76 yards and a pair of scores on 14 carries. Mason Muto added 58 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.
Cambria Heights (5-5) took an early lead but saw two drives stopped on downs in the first half, which ended with the Hilltoppers up by 10.
“Westmont is a physical team,” said Highlanders coach Jarrod Lewis. “They finished their drives, and we had a couple of opportunities we didn’t make the most of.”
Cambria Heights will travel to Bellwood-Antis for a first-round District 6-AA playoff game next weekend at a time to be determined.
Jared Fox led the Highlanders with 85 rushing yards, and his 45-yard sprint on the second play of the game led to Ryan Bearer’s 5-yard quarterback keeper on fourth-and-goal that put Cambria Heights on the board. Brett Harrison’s PAT made it 7-0 at the 9:09 mark.
Westmont answered with a 65-yard, 11-play drive capped off by Holbay’s 9-yard score and Josh Grassa’s tying PAT.
In the final seconds of the opening quarter, the Hilltopper defense came up big when Ryan Haluska was stuffed for no gain on a fake punt attempt at the Highlander 49. Nine plays later, Muto plowed in from the one to put Westmont on top 14-7 with just over eight minutes left in the half.
The Highlanders gambled and lost again on the ensuing possession, as they were stopped on fourth-and-one at their own 29. However, Westmont was unable to fully capitalize and had to settle for Grassa’s 32-yard field goal that made it 17-7 with 2:04 left.
A Hilltoppers penalty on the ensuing kickoff and Bearer’s 15-yard completion to Ian Eckenrode put the Highlanders at the Westmont 32, but Westmont sacked Bearer on fourth down to preserve the 10-point halftime margin.
The Hilltoppers consumed all but 1:33 of the third quarter with a lengthy 16-play drive, but came up empty as Grassa’s 27-yard try sailed wide right.
That gave new life to the Highlanders, who responded with a 12-play, 80-yard drive highlighted by Bearer’s 27-yard strike to Fox that set up Tyler Trybus’s 4-yard touchdown run that pulled Cambria Heights within 3 with 8:24 left in the game. Westmont limited 1,000-yard rusher Trybus to just 38 yards on 13 carries.
The Hilltoppers eventually put the game away with a trademark 10-play drive that took over five minutes off the clock and ended with Holbay’s second touchdown, a 4-yard run that set the eventual final.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.