BELLWOOD, Pa. – Westmont Hilltop overcame a tough overtime loss to Bedford last week by getting its first win of the season in a 14-6 victory on the road at Bellwood-Antis in the two teams’ first meeting with the Blue Devils as a new Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference member.
“It feels good to get a win,” Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron said. “It’s a tough league and every week is going to be a battle. We knew coming over the mountain was going to be a tough game. Credit to Bellwood.
“They were tough and physical, and they made us earn everything we got. I’m just so happy for our kids right now. They worked so hard all week long.”
The Hilltoppers played exactly the formula they want to follow in order to get wins by limiting opponents to as few opportunities with the ball as possible. Westmont Hilltop forced the Blue Devils to turn the ball over on downs four times on the night.
“They made more plays than we did tonight,” Bellwood-Antis coach Nick Lovrich said. “Their defense was strong. Offensively they control the clock and they limit your opportunities, and try to put some pressure on you to make those plays. We just didn’t do that.”
The only time the two teams have played each other recently was in 2017 when the Hilltoppers topped Bellwood-Antis 29-28 in the opening round of the District 6 playoffs.
“That’s the only familiarity we had with them, and these kids were all pretty young then,” Barron said. “They have a great program, a storied program. To come over here and get a win is a blessing. We’re thankful for it.”
Westmont Hilltop’s David Ray was a horse throughout the night, finishing with 97 yards on 21 carries.
“This is a great win for us,” Ray said. “We battled on both sides of the ball. Our line was great, defensive line was great, secondary, everything. It was a tough loss last week in overtime. This one felt nice.”
“What a player, but he’s team-first,” Barron said of Ray. “He’ll do anything that’s needed. I just can’t say enough about him as a young man and a leader outside of football, let alone on the field. He was just all over the place. I’m just so happy he got what he deserved tonight.”
The Hilltoppers make a living with their ground game, but scored first on a deep ball from Barrett Gyure to Noah Brownlee for a 45-yard touchdown. Micah Jones’ extra point gave Westmont Hilltop a 7-0 lead with 3:16 left in the first half.
Bellwood-Antis got on the board before the half, using a 10-play, 69-yard drive that was capped on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Holden Schreier to Cayden Pellegrine with four seconds left on the clock. The extra point was blocked.
Ray punched in a score with 2:46 remaining in the game from 10 yards out with the Hilltoppers offensive line pushing him in for the score.
“Couldn’t have done it without my line,” Ray said. “They were pushing the pile and they got the job done and made everything work.”
On Bellwood-Antis’ final drive, Schreier was sacked twice as Westmont Hilltop sealed the victory.
“Our team needed this,” Ray said. “We came out here and battled and got the job done.”
Westmont Hilltop visits Richland next week.
