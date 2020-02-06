HERSHEY – An old fast-food commercial memorably asked “Where’s the beef?”
Previously unbeaten Hamburg found out on Thursday afternoon in the first round of the PIAA Class AA Team Wrestling Championships: It’s at the top end of Westmont Hilltop’s lineup.
Noah Gresh and Max Yonko recorded back-to-back falls to help the Hilltoppers grind out a 38-30 victory over Hamburg that will set up a rematch with conference rival Chestnut Ridge at the Giant Center on Friday morning.
Chestnut Ridge beat Westmont 34-33 on Jan. 17 in what was one of the toughest tests of the season for the District 5 champion Lions.
“It’s the next place that we could catch them after they beat us at their home,” Westmont Hilltop coach Matt Beaujon said. “They’re a very good team. They’re very balanced. We’re just going to go out and wrestle (Friday).”
Gresh and Yonko got the Hilltoppers (14-3) going against the District 3 champion Hawks. Gresh pinned Jacob Phillips in 3:04 at 220 pounds.
“Gresh was losing that match going into the second period,” Beaujon said. “He started opening up some offense. Once he started, he didn’t stop until the ref hit the mat.”
At 285 pounds, Yonko pinned Charles Sheppard in 3:53.
“Yonko, he was in a physical match,” Beaujon said. “He just kept the pressure on the kid.”
That gave Westmont a 23-9 lead. Hamburg (14-1) had led 9-8 until Tanner Dluhos scored a 7-3 victory over Nick James at 195 pounds in a battle of state-ranked wrestlers.
“It was another hard-fought one,” Beaujon said. “He absolutely kept the pressure on the kid and was looking to score late. We know that that James kid is pretty tough. ‘Hos kept the pressure on him and stayed after him for six minutes.”
Ethan Christie picked up a forfeit victory at 106 pounds before Hamburg’s Parker Davidson pinned Connor Lamantia at 113.
Tanner Kushner sealed the victory for Westmont with a 3-0 decision over Sean McCrorey at 120 pounds.
“To have one of your seniors in position to clinch the match is a nice thing,” Beaujon said.
Roy Dunn dropped a 5-2 decision to Kyle Vernon at 132 pounds, but even that was a positive for the Hilltoppers.
“We were in that match late,” Beaujon said. “The last takedown isn’t indicative of how close that match was. Good experience for Dunn to come down here and wrestle a good kid on the floor. We’ll learn from it and move on.”
With the dual in hand, Westmont forfeited the final two bouts.
Noah Korenoski got the Hilltoppers off to a great start in the dual, as he bumped up to 152 pounds and beat Ayden Kauffman 1-0, and Hudson Holbay followed with a 16-1 technical fall over Lane Albrecht.
“Sometimes you come down here and you’re a little shell-shocked,” said Beaujon, whose Hilltopers are making a third consecutive appearance in the event. “For Korenoski to go out there and win a tough 1-0 match out of the gate and Holbay following with the tech, we put some points up early and kind of settled in."
Now the District 6 runners-up can turn their attention to Chestnut Ridge.
“I think it is kind of a dangling carrot for us, but at the same time, we might have snuck up on them a little bit the first time,” Beaujon said. “They’re going to be ready for us. I just hope we go out, wrestle hard and get after it.”
