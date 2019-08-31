Westmont Hilltop coach Pat Barron wasn’t about to change his offensive game plan just because his team fell behind early against Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic on Saturday afternoon.
Not that he really has much choice.
“We only have like five or six plays, so there’s not much to go to in our offense, really,” Barron said after his team’s 27-7 victory over the Marauders at Price Field. “But our guys know on fourth-and-1 from our own 1, we’re going for it. I believe in those guys, and when they don’t get it, our defense knows they’ve got to stand tall.”
The Hilltoppers (1-1) ran the ball 48 times for 319 yards and didn’t attempt to throw a single pass as they squeezed the life out of Bishop Guilfoyle’s offensive opportunities.
“You’re not going to get many possessions when you play them,” Marauders coach Justin Wheeler said. “(You end up) trying to do some things you don’t normally do.”
Bishop Guilfoyle (1-1) stopped Westmont short on a fourth-and-inches play at the Hilltoppers’ 26-yard line on the opening series of the game, and quickly capitalized, as Keegan Myrick took a jet sweep 16 yards for a touchdown to put the Marauders ahead.
Westmont, which got strong performances from its running back trio of Hudson Holbay (132 yards and a touchdown), Mason Muto (93 yards and two touchdowns) and Zane Blackburn (88 yards and a touchdown), didn’t panic. Barron’s team methodically went down the field for the tying touchdown, which came on Holbay’s 14-yard run.
“I give all of my running credit to my offensive line,” Holbay said of Nick Czyrnik, Tanner Dluhos, Rylee Mastovich, Malcolm Milligan, Chris Seda Fas, Chap Stratton and Max Yonko. “It’s all them out there.”
Westmont’s next drive took more than 7 minutes off of the game clock and ended with Muto’s 1-yard scoring run. Josh Grassa added the second of his three extra points on the day.
“With the 40-second clock, I think that helps us a lot,” Barron said of a rule implemented by the PIAA this season. “It kind of shortens the game a little bit. I think the first half was 57 minutes when we were walking off the field. That’s the kind of game we like to play.”
It’s also the kind of game that frustrates opposing coaches.
“I think we had 15 plays in the first half,” Wheeler said. “You can’t get things going when you’re limited on the number of plays.”
Meanwhile, the Hilltoppers defense kept Bishop Guilfoyle out of the end zone. Felice Panebianco jumped on a Zach McCloskey fumble, while Thomas Jeffries and Dluhos combined to sack Konner Kiesewetter four times. Westmont held the Marauders to 171 yards of offense, and Alex Ray made a diving interception to thwart Guilfoyle’s final scoring attempt.
Myrick, who ran for 201 yards in Bishop Guilfoyle’s opening-week victory over Somerset, was held to 53 yards on 10 carries Saturday.
“I thought our defense played lights out today,” Barron said. “I thought our defensive ends were phenomenal.”
Blackburn turned in the biggest play of the day with a 41-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter that put Westmont firmly in control.
Muto added a 16-yarder later in the fourth as Westmont rebounded from a 22-8 loss at Bedford.
“Just a great effort by the kids to bounce back,” Barron said. “We weren’t able to finish last week, but I think we made a statement today.”
