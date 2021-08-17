Katrin Wolfe, a graduate of Westmont Hilltop High School and Penn State University, earned medalist honors with a 4-over 75 at the Suburban Golf Club in Union, New Jersey, on Thursday and secured a spot in the 34th U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship event next month.
Wolfe was among six golfers who qualified to play in the U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur Championship at Berkeley Hall Golf Club in Bluffton, South Carolina, on Sept. 25-30.
“I stayed steady. I made some mistakes off the tee, but I made sure I put it in play to make a bogey, which is never a bad thing in a qualifier,” said Wolfe in a release by the New Jersey State Golf Association. “I’ve been lucky enough to qualify before, but I haven’t been there in several years, so it’s exciting to go back and hopefully get some more hardware.”
Wolfe is a seven-time USGA Women’s Amateur Championship qualifier.
Golf Course Superintendents Association of America (GCSAA) hired Wolfe as its field staff representative for the Mid-Atlantic region in April.
Wolfe spent three years as associate athletic director for East Stroudsburg University, overseeing all aspects of NCAA and Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference compliance for 22 varsity sports. She served in a similar role for seven years at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown as director of wellness programming and athletic compliance for 15 varsity teams.
At Penn State, where she played golf under scholarship, Wolfe earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology. She has two master’s degrees, one in exercise physiology from West Virginia University and one in higher education management from the University of Pittsburgh. She is currently working on a doctoral degree in administration and leadership at Indiana (Pa.).
