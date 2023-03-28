Frostburg State University freshman Alyssa Kush, a Westmont Hilltop High School graduate, earned Mountain East Conference (MEC) Women’s Tennis Athlete of the week ending March 26.
Kush teamed with doubles partner Lorena Pintar to win all three matches at the No. 1 position, 8-2, 8-4, 8-0.
Kush won all three of her singles matches at the No. 1 position, beating Mary Hose of Carleton University, 6-2, 6-2; Julia Turek of St. Ambrose University, 6-0, 6-0; and Nikol Obradovi of Millikin University, 7-5, 5-7,10-5.
Kush helped Frostburg State University go 2-1 over its spring break trip in Hilton Head, S.C., dropping only one set in six total matches.
