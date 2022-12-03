JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – After a sluggish start, the Westmont Hilltop girls basketball team found its rhythm with a surge in the second quarter against Shade in the Hilltopper Classic on Saturday afternoon.
Sophomore Christiana Gordon and junior Beth Buettner combined for 50 points to lead the Hilltoppers to a 76-43 victory over Shade in the season opener for both teams.
“It’s the first game of the season, so you expect a little sloppiness," Westmont Hilltop coach Brittany Eisenhuth said. "We just had to calm down, relax and do what we had to do. Once we did that, then things started to fall in for us.”
Shade senior forward Jenna Muha added two more impressive milestones to her growing resume. The 6-foot-1 Frostburg State signee collected 28 points, 16 rebounds and four assists as she surpassed 1,500 career points and 1,000 rebounds during the game.
“I definitely couldn’t have gotten it done without my teammates," Muha said. "My teammates are there every practice and every game. No accomplishment or milestone is possible without them.”
Muha, a 2021-22 Pennsylvania Sports Writers' Class 1A all-state first-team selection, is third in program history with 1,525 points and second with 1,006 boards.
“Jenna deserves everything that she gets," Shade coach Mark Satkovich said. "She’s a hard worker. She’s an outstanding player, and she’s an outstanding young woman. She deserves all the accolades that she gets. She’s a very good team player. She practices and plays hard.”
Rebounding has always been a staple of Muha's game.
“I know that I’m one of the bigger girls in the area," said Muha, who produced her 57th career double-double in the loss. "I have to use my size as an advantage, so I got to box a girl out and I got to jump up and get the rebound. I could always get an easy (George) Mikan (layup) or jump shot then.”
After committing seven turnovers, Westmont Hilltop used a late spark in the first quarter to lead 15-9 after eight minutes. Gordon, who totaled a game-high 30 points in three quarters of play, provided eight points as the slasher connected on three runners. Muha went over 1,500 points on a made jumper with 4:06 left in the frame.
Westmont Hilltop surged ahead in the second quarter on an 8-0 run, capped by Gordon's steal and layup to lead 30-13. Gordon drilled two 3-pointers in the stanza and posted 20 points by halftime. A 24-13 advantage helped the Hilltoppers lead 39-22 at the break. Muha produced 15 of her team's 22 points in the first 16 minutes.
“Westmont is a seasoned team," Satkovich said. "They’re a strong team. They came prepared to play, and we didn’t play our best game. No. 11 (Gordon) is a very nice ballplayer. She did a very nice job."
A 13-1 run to begin the third quarter put Westmont Hilltop in cruise control. The Hilltoppers outscored the Panthers 22-10 in the frame.
Buettner added three buckets in the fourth quarter to finish with 20 points. Once Shade's defense starting doubling Gordon, Buettner was left open for perimeter shots.
“Every year, they just keep getting better and better," Eisenhuth said of Buettner and Gordon. "Playing together obviously helps. The biggest thing is like we always say, ‘You get rewarded when you reward your teammates.’ If Christiana would drive and they collapsed on her, she would kick it out. Beth would do the same. That’s why I was impressed with how many assists we had today and how we distributed the ball.”
Westmont's Carissa Krall added nine points.
Muha grabbed her 1,000th rebound with 3:56 remaining in the third quarter. On the other end of the floor, Muha completed a three-point play. Eisenhuth, who coached Muha in the Flood City Lightning travel program, knew all about the Shade senior's accolades coming into the game.
“Jenna’s one of the best players in this area," Eisenhuth said. "She's a great ballplayer, so we knew we had to throw a bunch of different bodies on her. She still managed to score, but that’s just a tribute to how good of a player she is. The game plan was when she touched the ball, we had everyone in help and collapsed on her in the paint. It turned out well for us. e made her earn everything she got. I’m proud of my girls for how they played.”
