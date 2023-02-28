The Westmont Hilltop girls’ basketball team punched its ticket to the District 6 Class 3A championship game in emphatic fashion Tuesday night with a 47-14 semifinals victory over visiting Huntingdon.
The top-seeded Hilltoppers (25-1) buried the fourth-seeded Bearcats (14-10) beneath a barrage of early long-range shots and a smothering defensive effort to win their 20th straight game and earn a berth in Friday’s title contest at Mount Aloysius College against River Valley, while also clinching a state playoff spot in the process.
Westmont Hilltop’s first seven field goals came from 3-point range, obliterating the 1-3-1 zone defense that Huntingdon deployed to begin the game.
“We’ve had a couple days to prepare for this game, so we’ve been getting a lot of shots up,” Hilltoppers coach Brittany Eisenhuth said.
“That’s what we had open, and the girls came out and hit them.”
Defensively, Westmont Hilltop limited the Bearcats to just four made field goals on the night.
This was the second consecutive playoff opponent that the Hilltoppers have held to under 20 total points.
“We take pride in our ability to play defense and rebound the basketball,” Eisenhuth said.
“When you work hard on defense, then you get into the flow of the game and the offense comes from that.”
Sophomore forward Christiana Gordon led all scorers with 22 points.
“We’ve been working hard and doing great,” Gordon said.
“But we can’t afford to let up or sleep on anybody.”
The Bearcats will face Forest Hills in the district consolation game, with a state playoff berth on the line against the Rangers.
“Hats off to Westmont,” Huntingdon coach Eric Troup said. “They’re a very good team, they execute well and are very fast.
“They are fundamentally sound and well-coached.”
Gordon nailed her first three shots from beyond the arc and junior guard Beth Buettner added another 3 to stake Westmont Hilltop to a 12-1 lead five minutes into the contest.
Consecutive buckets by Huntingdon’s Kaylee Querry and Lily Fiscus cut the Bearcat deficit to seven late in the opening quarter before Buettner drained a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from deep to put the Hilltoppers up 17-5 heading into the second period.
Fiscus finished with a team-high nine points for Huntingdon.
Gordon and senior guard Kendal Shingler each hit from long distance to open the second quarter, and the Hilltopper defense proceeded to hold the Bearcats without a basket for the remainder of the first half.
Back to back steals led to transition layups from Gordon and sophomore guard Zoey Lynch that closed out the scoring in the quarter and sent Westmont Hilltop to the break with a commanding 28-7 advantage.
The Hilltoppers put the game on ice in the third, as Ella Brawley’s layup capped off an 8-3 run to start the quarter.
Gordon subsequently put home a bank shot at the buzzer to make it 38-12 entering the fourth quarter, during which the subs for both squads saw the majority of the action.
Westmont Hilltop will attempt to win its first girls’ basketball district crown since 2007 against the third-seeded Heritage Conference champion Panthers, led by sophomore 1,000-point scorer Ava Persichetti.
“We are going to face a big test on Friday,” Eisenhuth said.
“We can’t wait, we’re excited.
“Every week our goal is to improve, and now we’ve got two days to get ready for the biggest game of the year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.