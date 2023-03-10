JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Christiana Gordon led all scorers with 15 points, but it was the tight defensive game played all evening by Westmont Hilltop that led the Hilltoppers to a 48-42 victory over Neshannock in their PIAA Class 3A first-round game at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School.
Neshannock – the fourth seed out of District 7 – was the 2022 PIAA 2A state champion before moving up a class this season. Knocking off a defending state title squad was extra special for Gordon.
“It really means a lot to beat a team of that caliber,” Gordon said. “We have a bunch more games to go, and we just have to move this one aside and keep going to the next one."
For Westmont Hilltop coach Brittany Eisenhuth, it was the Hilltoppers’ defense – spurred by Gordon – that stood out.
“I am super-excited about how we played,” Eisenhuth said.
“That was a complete team win. From across the board scoring to great press defense and hitting the foul shots at the end.
“We made a change at the half and put Christiana on 34 (Mairan Haggerty) and that seemed to really help us defensively.”
The game started off with a quick steal turned into a layup by Zoey Lynch to get the Hilltoppers out front 2-0. Midway through the first quarter, a deep 3-pointer by Beth Buettner extended the Westmont Hilltop lead to 10-4 as both teams played tight full-court press defense, and the offensive attacks struggled to get quality looks at the hoop.
The Westmont Hilltop defense stifled the Lancers, holding them scoreless for over six minutes spanning parts of two quarters. After another Buettner 3-pointer stretched the Westmont Hilltop lead to 21-6 midway through the second quarter, Lancers coach Luann Grybowski called a timeout.
The timeout appeared to swing momentum to the favor of the visitors as Neshannock closed the gap to 26-18 at the half, behind a strong second quarter by Haggerty who had six points in the final few minutes of the half.
An opening possession 3-pointer by the Lancers’ Jaidon Nogay, and an immediate steal on the inbound pass by Nogay, which she finished off with a layup, the Lancers cut the lead to 26-23. Haggerty then hit back-to-back free throws, and then hit a jumper on Neshannock’s next possession and the game was tied at 26 with 6:38 left in the third. Westmont Hilltop’s Ella Brawley then stepped to score the next six Hilltopper points to make it 32-28.
Westmont Hilltop led 34-30 after three quarters.
Gordon then opened the fourth with a pair of baskets to put Westmont Hilltop up eight. The Hilltoppers, who shot 71% from the charity stripe, salted the game away in the fourth to hold on.
Westmont Hilltop will face a familiar opponent in fellow Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference member Chestnut Ridge, a 70-57 winner over Keystone Oaks, in the second round on Tuesday.
Westmont Hilltop’s Eisenhuth knows it will be tough sledding against the Lions.
“We are both familiar with each other and it will be the third time we have seen them,” Eisenhuth said.
“They know us and we know them. We just have to come out and if we give the defensive effort that we always give, there are not many teams that can beat us.”
Neshannock was led by senior – and Seton Hill recruit – Haggerty’s 13 points, while teammate Megan Pallerino added 12 in defeat.
Grybowski did not make excuses for the loss.
“We did not play very well, and that is a testament to their defense,” Grybowski said.
“They played well defensively and took us out of some of the things we wanted to do. All you want is a good high school game, and we were down big, but we came back and made it a game. They outrebounded us and they hit their foul shots at the end to ice it. I wish them the best in the next round.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.