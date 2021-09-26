JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Westmont Hilltop girls team won the Wheeling Scholastic Golf Tournament title on Sunday at Sunnehanna Country Club.
The Hilltoppers defeated Penn Cambria by 12 strokes and Central Cambria by 27. Westmont Hilltop senior Alyssa Kush took second place individually with a score of 89, two shots behind Tyrone's Cassidy Miksich. Westmont's Shannen Mullen (106) and Nora Mullen (112) rounded out the lineup.
Hollidaysburg's Ashden Stitt took third place, carding a 98. Penn Cambria's Bella Spahr finished in fourth place with a round of 103, one stroke better than teammate Marlie Krug.
State College's John Olsen won the boys individual title with a round of 70, five shots better than teammate Max Wager and Kiski's Bob Burr. Somerset's Andrew Platt (78) took fourth place. Bedford's Matt Tokarczyk and Bishop McCort Catholic's Lukas Cascino tied for fifth place with matching 79s. Conemaugh Township's Jack Ankeny (80) tied with Kiski's Ruben Gamez in seventh place.
State College (+18) won the team title by nine strokes over Kiski. Bishop McCort (+41) finished in third place. Bedford and Somerset tied for fourth place with 45-over par scores.
The District 6 Class 2A golf championships will take place this week. On Tuesday, the boys will play at Scotch Valley Country Club. The girls will compete at Windber Country Club on Thursday.
