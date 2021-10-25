YORK, Pa. – The Westmont Hilltop girls tennis team finished in sixth place out of six teams at Monday's PIAA Class 2A team championship at Heritage Hills Golf Resort.
The Hilltoppers combined to shoot a round of 292, one shot behind District 7's Central Valley. District 10 champion Hickory placed first with a score of 225, 14 fewer strokes than Greensburg Central Catholic.
Senior Alyssa Kush, the two-time District 6 runner-up, paced Westmont Hilltop with an 88, which included two birdies. Senior Shannen Mullen carded a round of 99. Sophomore Nora Mullen finished with a 105.
The Hilltoppers won their second straight District 6 team title this fall.
