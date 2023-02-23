Westmont Hilltop put on a clinic at both ends of the floor at the start of Thursday’s District 6 Class 3A girls basketball quarterfinal contest, and that early dominance allowed the Hilltoppers to cruise to a 55-18 victory over visiting Bald Eagle Area.
Top-seeded Westmont Hilltop (24-1) dealt a quick knockout blow to the eighth-seeded Eagles (9-14), as the Hilltoppers held Bald Eagle Area without a field goal for the first 12 minutes of the game while opening up a 27-1 lead after the first quarter of play.
“It was important that we came out and played our game and not get sloppy,” said Westmont Hilltop coach Brittany Eisenhuth, whose squad has now won 19 straight game and will host Huntingdon in the district semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday.
“It was also great for us that we got all our girls in. They come to practice every day.
“They’ve been along for this ride, so the fact that they (the bench) got to play the whole second half and played well, made tonight that much better.”
All 10 Hilltoppers that suited up hit the scoring column, led by sophomore forward Christiana Gordon’s game-high 19 points, all of which came in the first two quarters. Sophomore guard Zoey Lynch added 10 for Westmont Hilltop.
“When we play team basketball and distribute the ball, we are at our best,” Eisenhuth said. “Everybody on our roster is capable of scoring given the opportunity.”
The Hilltoppers’ swarming defense and lights-out shooting was on display in the opening quarter. Turnovers by the Eagles produced numerous scoring chances for Westmont Hilltop, as Lynch scored six of the first 10 Hilltoppers points.
Westmont closed out the quarter on a 21-0 run keyed by a pair of Gordon 3-pointers and another by Beth Buettner.
“That’s a really good team over there,” Bald Eagle Area coach Shawn Thompson said.
“They execute well and play at a very high level.”
The Hilltoppers lead expanded to 32 points before Addisyn Burns’s layup with 4:33 left in the first half tallied the first made field goal for the Eagles.
“We played defense the way we know how to do,” Eisenhuth said. “No matter who we play, our defensive style never changes.”
The teams eventually went to the break with Westmont Hilltop up 37-4, and the mercy-rule running clock was in effect for the entire second half as the Hilltoppers subs saw almost all of the abbreviated remaining minutes of action.
Abigail Hoover, the lone senior on the Eagles’ roster, hit a pair of second-half 3-pointers and finished with a team-leading nine points for Bald Eagle area.
“Our girls played hard to the end,” Thompson said. “We played a lot of freshmen and sophomores this year and have a great core coming back. Our expectation is to be back in the playoffs next year.”
The Hilltoppers will continue their quest for a district title and state playoff berth.
“I’m just glad we got out of here with no injuries, and it’s on to the next one,” Eisenhuth said.
