DELMONT, Pa. – Fourth-seeded Norwin scored three straight goals in the second period to defeat fifth-seeded Westmont Hilltop 3-2 in Thursday's PIHL Class A Penguin Cup quarterfinal at Palmer Imaging Arena.
Norwin (15-6) will meet No. 1 seed Fox Chapel, a 5-1 winner over North Hills on Monday, in Wednesday's semifinal at Robert Morris University Island Sports Center.
Thursday was the third time Norwin and Westmont Hilltop met on the ice this season. Norwin prevailed 6-3 on Nov. 11, and Westmont Hilltop won 2-1 on Feb. 7.
With assists to Chase Krouse and Aiden Rice, Nick Rozich scored to give Westmont Hilltop (13-8) a 1-0 lead 3:37 into the first period.
Jake Meier scored a power-play goal off a feed from Logan Fear to knot the game at 1 just 1:25 into the second period. Ty Shigo gave the Knights a 2-1 lead on the power play over five minutes later. With helpers to Shigo and Joey Vecchio, Fear found the back of the net to increase the Norwin lead to 3-1.
Rice scored off a feed from Kyle Replogle 2:37 into the third period, but the Hilltoppers, who outshot Norwin 33-30, could not tie the game up the rest of the game.
Westmont's Ian Amaranto made 27 saves.
Norwin's Owen Burmeister stopped 31 shots.
