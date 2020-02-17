WESTMONT HILLTOP LOGO

GREENSBURG – Brendon Linderman potted a short-handed goal with 1:22 left in the third period to lift Greensburg Salem to a 4-3 PIHL victory over Westmont Hilltop at Kirk S. Nevin Arena. 

Linderman and Colten Humphrey each tallied two goals for Greensburg Salem (11-6-2). 

Anthony Marano, Zachary Wallace and Nick Rozich each scored goals for Westmont Hilltop (9-9-1). 

Colin Gorman, Kobe Rickabaugh, Chase Krouse, Gavin Hockenberry, Aiden Rice and Payton Sell all provided one assist each. 

The teams were tied 2-all heading into the third. The Golden Lions scored the first and third goals of the period to prevail.  

