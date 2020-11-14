Westmont Hilltop battled undefeated District 10 power Fairview throughout Saturday afternoon's PIAA Class AA boys soccer quarterfinal at Herlinger Field.
An often incredible performance by junior goalkeeper Will Gerow kept the District 6 champs within striking distance of the Tigers.
But Fairview’s dominance in time of possession and shots eventually caught up to the Hilltoppers as the Tigers won 3-1 to earn the program’s first trip to the state semifinal round in 28 years.
“I’m super proud of these kids,” Tigers coach Sanjin Vidakovic said. “We only have four seniors this year. Throughout the year, we’re just getting better as the season progresses.
“We do a lot of possessions. We have a lot of technical players. I was worried with the trip – 3 hours on the bus, getting off the bus. They had to wake up early. We left at 8 a.m.”
Fairview (19-0-1) junior midfielder Josh Howells had an opening on the right side and placed his shot into the left corner of the net for a 1-0 lead with 36:36 on the first-half clock.
Gerow followed with a highlight video type of performance on a series of great stops on shots by senior Aiden Piazza, junior Drew Smith and senior Corey McCall.
Fairview outshot Westmont Hilltop 21-2.
“I think he made four unbelievable saves in the first 15 or 20 minutes,” Vidakovic said of Gerow. “We usually like to do that, start early. If we go up 2-0 or 3-0, the game is over. Again, a great goal keeper. Credit to him.”
Westmont Hilltop coach Jason Hughes agreed that Gerow had an incredible day in goal, a trend that has been consistent throughout the season.
“He played goalie in Connecticut. When he came last year, we had Joey Becker, who is a good goalie," Hughes said. "This year, we tried to throw him in and it worked. We tried to keep having him in. He is the type of player, you put him anywhere on the field and he is going to shine no matter what position he plays."
The Hilltoppers (15-3-0) got back into the game via Conner Oechslin’s goal with 10:40 left in the opening half.
“It was a free kick from the top of the 18. The wall was set just a little bit off of that left corner,” Hughes said. “Conner acknowledged it, came up and hit a perfect shot right inside of the post.”
Fairview went into the intermission with a 2-1 advantage after Drew Smith scored with only 1:44 remaining.
“Credit to them. I think they pressured us a little bit and gave us a little bit of trouble,” Vidakovic said. “We still mustered 21 shots to their 2. But I think the difference also is it’s the state playoffs. Nerves have something to do with it. Once we scored that second goal at the end of the first half it seemed like it settled us a little bit.”
Piazza made it a two-goal margin with 22:50 left in the game, working his way around defenders to get his shot.
“We’ve only faced one team this season with the skill level and the knowledge this team had,” Hughes said. “They’re well-coached. They handle themselves very well. They know the game very well. This is what I want our team to look like in a couple years.”
Hughes praised his players for building a foundation that should pay dividends over the next few seasons.
“Losing eight starters (from 2019-20), I wasn’t sure what to expect but these boys battled from July 1 on,” Hughes said. “Every day they gave me 110%. Even today, the other team gets a goal early. They didn’t hang their heads. They kept fighting, kept battling and in my eyes got better as the game wore on.”
Fairview will play District 7 champion Deer Lakes, a 2-0 winner over District 9 champion Karns City on Saturday. The state semifinal will be played on Tuesday.
