Westmont Hilltop scored three goals in the second period to overcome an early deficit and edge Richland 4-2 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Ian Hill scored the first of his two goals with 15:50 left in the first period to give Richland a 1-0 lead.
The Hilltoppers answered with second-period goals by Nick Rozich, Gavin Hockenberry and Matt Noll before the Rams’ Hill tallied again with only 4 seconds left in the second period.
Hill scored on a nearly 200-foot shot into an open net as Westmont Hilltop had pulled its goaltender for an offensive-zone faceoff with only seconds remaining in the period.
Hilltoppers goaltender Ian Amaranto made 13 saves. Richland’s Colin Pawcio had 24 stops while facing 28 shots.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.