Westmont Hilltop scored three goals in the second period to overcome an early deficit and edge Richland 4-2 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.

Ian Hill scored the first of his two goals with 15:50 left in the first period to give Richland a 1-0 lead.

The Hilltoppers answered with second-period goals by Nick Rozich, Gavin Hockenberry and Matt Noll before the Rams’ Hill tallied again with only 4 seconds left in the second period.

Hill scored on a nearly 200-foot shot into an open net as Westmont Hilltop had pulled its goaltender for an offensive-zone faceoff with only seconds remaining in the period.

Hilltoppers goaltender Ian Amaranto made 13 saves. Richland’s Colin Pawcio had 24 stops while facing 28 shots.

