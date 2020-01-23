In Indiana, Ian Amaranto made 36 saves and Colin Gorman tallied the only goal of an overtime shootout as Westmont Hilltop edged division-leading Indiana at S&T Bank Arena 3-2 on Thursday.
Neither team scored in the opening period. The Hilltoppers took a 2-1 advantage through two frames after goals by Payton Sell and Nick Rozich. Aiden Rice and Kobe Rickabaugh had assists.
Indiana pulled within 2-1 via Zach Eisenhower’s goal with 1:08 left in the second. The Indians tied the game on Ethan Angello’s goal with only 41 seconds remaining in regulation.
After a scoreless overtime period, Gorman was the only shootout skater to find the net as Westmont Hilltop evened its league record at 7-7-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.