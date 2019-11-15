Aiden Rice netted two goals and goaltender Ian Amaranto stopped 32 shots as Westmont Hilltop edged Hollidaysburg, 2-1, on Thursday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in a Laurel Mountain Conference game.

Rice scored 12:39 into the opening period after an assist from Michael Buchkovich.

Neither team scored in the second period, but Rice tallied an unassisted, short-handed goal at 12:46 of the third to make it 2-0.

The Golden Tigers’ Colin Horn scored with 50 seconds remaining to set the final. Hugh Newman and Noah Bauman had assists.

