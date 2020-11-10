Greensburg Salem 2, Westmont Hilltop 1: Colin Kruth tallied a pair of first-period goals to lead the Golden Lions past the Hilltoppers in a PIHL game on Tuesday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Colten Humphrey and Owen Tutich assisted on Kruth’s second goal to lead 2-0. Westmont Hilltop’s Sam Snider provided the helper on Nick Rozich’s goal late in the first period.
Westmont Hilltop (0-1) finished 0-for-6 on the power play. Ian Amaranto provided 18 saves in goal for the Hilltoppers, who outshot the Golden Lions 30-20.
Greensburg Salem (1-3) was 0-for-4 on the power play. Andrew Stead stopped 29 shots for the visitors.
